Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 September

#2 Titrate - Parx R7 (20:37)

Abner Adorno and Daniel Velazquez have a good record together and they can team up successfully with Titrate in this starter optional claimer. He wasn't seen to best effect at Laurel Park last time and is expected to be much more competitive at this longer trip. Big Perm arrives in good form and can pose the biggest threat.

#5 Li'lbito'charm - Parx R8 (21:04)

Li'lbito'charm arrives in excellent form having won two of her last three starts and had a fair bit in hand over a mile here last time. The drop back to six furlongs isn't a problem given she is a course and distance winner and it might take a good one to lower her colours. Excitable Lady is with a yard that has a good record in state-bred races and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#2 Storm Advisory - Parx R9 (21:31)

Storm Advisory has changed yards a few times of late, but has now joined one which has a good record with new recruits in Rob Atras, and on the pick of his form he should be very competitive here. Naughty Prince comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the remainder.

