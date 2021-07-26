Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 26 July

#3 Tonka Flower - Parx R5 (19:43)

Tonka Flower arrives in good heart having won two of her last four starts, and finished runner-up on her latest outing in a similar contest at this track six weeks ago. That form looks solid and she is one to take seriously in this field. Jw'strickymischief is weighted to go well also and looks the main danger.

#2 Sweet Samurai - Parx R6 (20:10)

There has been plenty to like about Sweet Samurai's recent efforts, finishing placed the last twice over course and distance in similar events, and looks the pick of these at the weights now. She is taken to resume winning ways, likely at the main expense of Tale of Kitten, who looks interesting on debut for a new stable.

#7 Bode O - Parx R7 (20:37)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and looks a perfect opportunity for Bode O to open his account. He is one of the most experienced in the field, but his form is standout and he can prove too strong for Ruffy, who should prove the main threat.

