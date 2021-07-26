To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 26 July

US racing
Timeform focus on the three best bets at Parx

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Parx on Monday...

"That form looks solid and she is one to take seriously in this field..."

Timeform on Tonka Flower

#3 Tonka Flower - Parx R5 (19:43)

Tonka Flower arrives in good heart having won two of her last four starts, and finished runner-up on her latest outing in a similar contest at this track six weeks ago. That form looks solid and she is one to take seriously in this field. Jw'strickymischief is weighted to go well also and looks the main danger.

#2 Sweet Samurai - Parx R6 (20:10)

There has been plenty to like about Sweet Samurai's recent efforts, finishing placed the last twice over course and distance in similar events, and looks the pick of these at the weights now. She is taken to resume winning ways, likely at the main expense of Tale of Kitten, who looks interesting on debut for a new stable.

#7 Bode O - Parx R7 (20:37)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and looks a perfect opportunity for Bode O to open his account. He is one of the most experienced in the field, but his form is standout and he can prove too strong for Ruffy, who should prove the main threat.

Philadelphia (US) 26th Jul (R5 7f Allw)

Monday 26 July, 7.43pm

Celtic Treasure
Successful Cure
Tonka Flower
Aced
Fast Bob
Heros Reward
Lucky Hero
Jwstrickymischief
Alfatei
Philadelphia (US) 26th Jul (R6 1m Claim)

Monday 26 July, 8.10pm

Megalomania
Sweet Samurai
Magical Mesa
Solemn Oath
Tale Of Kitten
Hope Takes Over
Oui Madame
Tilsa
A Ring Thing
Shes Euphoric
Risques Jewel
Madame Rouge
Whats The Move
Same Moon
Better Begin
Philadelphia (US) 26th Jul (R7 6f Mdn)

Monday 26 July, 8.37pm

Fore Harp
Ash Of My Enemy
Unimpeachable
Go Lime
Judicial Mandate
Ruffy
Bode O
Plain Truth
