Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 26 April

#6 He's A Shooter - Parx R4 (19:16)

He's A Shooter stepped up considerably on his reappearance when beaten two and a half lengths in third by a useful prospect at this course earlier this month and he should prove hard to beat if taking another step forward. Horse Be With You is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and appeals as best of the remainder.

#7 Salsa's Return - Parx R8 (21:04)

Salsa's Return arrives in cracking nick, having completed at hat-trick at this course three weeks ago, kept wide for half a mile before making his challenge in the straight. The manner in which he drew clear suggests he could have even more to offer and once again has an excellent chance. Dubrovsky, who starts out for a new stable, can prove the main threat.

#5 Sheer Flattery - Parx R9 (21:31)

Sheer Flattery has won two of his three starts this year, the latest at this track last month where he was bustled into the lead on the inner and showed a great attitude to repel all challengers. He once again has a top chance at the weights and can continue his good spell. Iywaan seems sure to go well, too.

