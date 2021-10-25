Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 25 October

#4 Naughty Prince - Parx R7 (20:37)

This doesn't look a strong race and, Naughty Prince, who arrives in decent heart, is fancied to come out on top. He wasn't disgraced when third over course and distance earlier this month and a similar performance should suffice. Last-time-out winner Mont Ne may provide the biggest threat.

#8 Jw's Third Mischie - Parx R8 (21:04)

This represents a drop in class for Jw's Third Mischie, who wasn't disgraced in a much more competitive event last time. He is also likely to be on the pace here and, with not much else in the race, he could prove hard to peg back. Alejandro's Team also demands a closer look.

#5 Munny Bolt - Parx R9 (21:31)

Munny Bolt improved as expected for his debut experience when finishing runner-up on his first dirt start at Saratoga in September and that form sets a good standard here. With even more to come, he should prove hard to beat. Allevare is from a yard does very well with their runners in this type of race and is the one for the forecast.

