To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 25 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Parx on Monday.

"With even more to come, he should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Munny Bolt

#4 Naughty Prince - Parx R7 (20:37)

This doesn't look a strong race and, Naughty Prince, who arrives in decent heart, is fancied to come out on top. He wasn't disgraced when third over course and distance earlier this month and a similar performance should suffice. Last-time-out winner Mont Ne may provide the biggest threat.

#8 Jw's Third Mischie - Parx R8 (21:04)

This represents a drop in class for Jw's Third Mischie, who wasn't disgraced in a much more competitive event last time. He is also likely to be on the pace here and, with not much else in the race, he could prove hard to peg back. Alejandro's Team also demands a closer look.

#5 Munny Bolt - Parx R9 (21:31)

Munny Bolt improved as expected for his debut experience when finishing runner-up on his first dirt start at Saratoga in September and that form sets a good standard here. With even more to come, he should prove hard to beat. Allevare is from a yard does very well with their runners in this type of race and is the one for the forecast.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips