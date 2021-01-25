Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 25 January

#5 Shandian - Parx R2 (17:52)

Shandian hasn't been at his best recently, but he has been up against much more exacting opposition, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. He is likely to be afforded an uncontested lead and he will prove difficult to catch if that is the case. Just Enough and Little Vinnie looks the pick of the remainder.

#8 No Longer Silent - Parx R9 (21:01)

No Longer Silent makes his dirt debut after racing on only synthetic surfaces so far, and though he failed in his bid for the hat-trick at Golden Gate Fields last time, he appeals as the one to beat on his first outing for Todd Beattie's barn. About Today is an interesting newcomer, while Admiral Abe is also worth a second glance.

#12 Bobcat - Parx R10 (21:28)

There is no denying Bobcat's consistency, and Juan Vazquez' charge proved himself in good heart when third at this venue last month. He has less to prove than the majority of this field and holds solid claims. Jammin Jimtown needs to take a step forward but could be capable, so he gets the vote for second, while Huya makes up the shortlist.