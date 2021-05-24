Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 24 May

Philadelphia (US) 24th May (R5 7f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 24 May, 7.43pm
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Monday.
"...the drop down in grade should show him in a better light..."
Timeform on Diamond Setter
#5 Sizzling Roma - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)
Sizzling Roma was a convincing winner here over 5.5f last time and has strong claims of following up despite stepping back up in trip a little. Enigmatica was well below form last time but will be a danger if back on song, while Fleeterthan makes up the shortlist.
#6 Kingsville - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)
Kingsville hasn't been disgraced in stronger contests than this of late and looks worth supporting to record a fourth career success. Mission Oberon was a narrow winner here on his last outing and can chase the selection home, while Late Breaking News also enters the reckoning.
#2 Diamond Setter - Parx R5 (19:43 BST)
Diamond Setter has been a little below form of late, though has been competing in deeper races than this $12k claimer, and the drop down in grade should show him in a better light. Strawberry Red heads up the list of potential threats, while Fried Rice King and Regal Quality are others to consider.
