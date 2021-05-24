Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 24 May

#5 Sizzling Roma - Parx R1 (17:55 BST)

Sizzling Roma was a convincing winner here over 5.5f last time and has strong claims of following up despite stepping back up in trip a little. Enigmatica was well below form last time but will be a danger if back on song, while Fleeterthan makes up the shortlist.

#6 Kingsville - Parx R3 (18:49 BST)

Kingsville hasn't been disgraced in stronger contests than this of late and looks worth supporting to record a fourth career success. Mission Oberon was a narrow winner here on his last outing and can chase the selection home, while Late Breaking News also enters the reckoning.

#2 Diamond Setter - Parx R5 (19:43 BST)

Diamond Setter has been a little below form of late, though has been competing in deeper races than this $12k claimer, and the drop down in grade should show him in a better light. Strawberry Red heads up the list of potential threats, while Fried Rice King and Regal Quality are others to consider.

