Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 23 November

#7 My Golden M - Remington R5 (19:52 GMT)

My Golden M looked in need of the experience on debut, but was much improved when finishing runner-up at this course last time, and another step forward will make him the one to beat on these terms. Temple of Sol is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be in the mix too.

#4 Direct Dial - Remington R9 (21:44 GMT)

Direct Dial was in cracking form when last seen four months ago, winning with a bit in hand at Lone Star Park, and he makes plenty of appeal after a break now starting out for a new yard. D' Rapper represents a yard in tremendous order at present and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#7 Special Treasure - Remington R10 (22:12 GMT)

Admittedly, Special Treasure wasn't in cracking form last time, but she has a very good chance on these terms based on the pick of her form, and is worth chancing with that in mind. Sheriff Femenino is likely to be thereabouts too, while Dipping In can also be involved.

