To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 23 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Remington on Monday...

"...another step forward will make him the one to beat..."

Timeform on My Golden M

#7 My Golden M - Remington R5 (19:52 GMT)

My Golden M looked in need of the experience on debut, but was much improved when finishing runner-up at this course last time, and another step forward will make him the one to beat on these terms. Temple of Sol is facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be in the mix too.

#4 Direct Dial - Remington R9 (21:44 GMT)

Direct Dial was in cracking form when last seen four months ago, winning with a bit in hand at Lone Star Park, and he makes plenty of appeal after a break now starting out for a new yard. D' Rapper represents a yard in tremendous order at present and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#7 Special Treasure - Remington R10 (22:12 GMT)

Admittedly, Special Treasure wasn't in cracking form last time, but she has a very good chance on these terms based on the pick of her form, and is worth chancing with that in mind. Sheriff Femenino is likely to be thereabouts too, while Dipping In can also be involved.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#7 My Golden M - Remington R5 (19:52 GMT)
#4 Direct Dial - Remington R9 (21:44 GMT)
#7 Special Treasure - Remington R10 (22:12 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

RemP (US) 23rd Nov (R5 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 7.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Temple Of Sol
Truly Danzig
Shanghai Gold
Southside Swig
I Lived It
Fixation
My Golden M
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

RemP (US) 23rd Nov (R9 6f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 9.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miltontown
D Rapper
Shannon C
Direct Dial
Tiz Alluptome Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

RemP (US) 23rd Nov (R10 7f Allw)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 10.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Orienta
Sheriff Femenino
Dakamo Rose
Dipping In
Lisa Smiles
Between The Arches
Special Treasure
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles