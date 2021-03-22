Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 22 March

#9 David's Grace - Delta Downs R5 (19:43 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and if David's Grace returns to the form of his two and a half lengths fourth to Dyess in a maiden special weight at this course in December he should prove hard to beat. The step up to a mile could also bring about improvement. Tin Delay is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest.

#9 Typhoon Zing - Delta Downs R6 (20:11 GMT)

Typhoon Zing has been tight enough in the betting on her last two starts and has run well each time to hit the frame. Both of those have come over course and distance and she is of interest now starting out for a new yard in an open race. Suspect The Worst is the pick of the remainder.

#1 Ebony Bay - Delta Downs R8 (21:07 GMT)

It is hard to argue with Ebony Bay's record and she once again tops the shortlist. She is a dual winner and ran another good race in defeat when third over a mile and a quarter last time. The drop back to a mile is no problem and she sets a good standard in this field. Caught His Eye comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and can come out best of the remainder.

