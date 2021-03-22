To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 22 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Monday.

"...she sets a good standard in this field..."

Timeform on Ebony Bay

#9 David's Grace - Delta Downs R5 (19:43 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and if David's Grace returns to the form of his two and a half lengths fourth to Dyess in a maiden special weight at this course in December he should prove hard to beat. The step up to a mile could also bring about improvement. Tin Delay is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest.

#9 Typhoon Zing - Delta Downs R6 (20:11 GMT)

Typhoon Zing has been tight enough in the betting on her last two starts and has run well each time to hit the frame. Both of those have come over course and distance and she is of interest now starting out for a new yard in an open race. Suspect The Worst is the pick of the remainder.

#1 Ebony Bay - Delta Downs R8 (21:07 GMT)

It is hard to argue with Ebony Bay's record and she once again tops the shortlist. She is a dual winner and ran another good race in defeat when third over a mile and a quarter last time. The drop back to a mile is no problem and she sets a good standard in this field. Caught His Eye comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and can come out best of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#9 David's Grace - Delta Downs R5 (19:43 GMT)
#9 Typhoon Zing - Delta Downs R6 (20:11 GMT)
#1 Ebony Bay - Delta Downs R8 (21:07 GMT)

DeltaD (US) 22nd Mar (R5 1m Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 7.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oops Wediditagain
Tin Delay
Ambassador House
Cocos Man
Zarazi
Runciman
Gotta A. P. B.
Dales Lil Bro
Davids Grace
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 22nd Mar (R6 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 8.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Suspect The Worst
Interatifwithleu
Will B Late
G G Has A Shot
Mave Runner
Salt Life Angel
Palais
Aim Spot
Typhoon Zing
Candy Candy Candy
Clocked In Tyme
Prud As Punch
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 22nd Mar (R8 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 March, 9.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ebony Bay
Envoys Guilt
Sweet Milagros
Rhetts Racer
Shiloh County
Georgia Dawn
Dixie Loving
Caught His Eye
Shrew Grit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles