Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 22 March

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform provide three selections at Greyville on Monday.

"...she looks to have a solid chance in this field..."

Timeform on Capriccio

#4 Capriccio - Greyville R4 (12:45 GMT)

Capriccio hasn't got the best strike rate (one win from 22 starts), but her consistency is hard to argue with, and she looks to have a solid chance in this field. Her sole win came over course and distance and she tops the shortlist. Bell Jar is the rational second choice.

#4 Flying Vision - Greyville R7 (14:30 GMT)

Flying Vision had shown just modest form prior to recording a big career best when opening his account over this course and distance in January and looks interesting now handicapping. There could be more to come from him and looks the pick at the prices. Perfectly Putt heads up the dangers, while Major Return is another to consider.

#3 Alfredo - Greyville R8 (15:05 GMT)

Alfredo has had plenty of chances to open his account, but the level of his form stands out in this contest, and he could be worth one more chance. A repeat of his third-place finish over course and distance last time should be enough to get his head in front. Twice As Cold is the percentage call to finish second.

