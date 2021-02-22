To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 22 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs and Turf Paradise on Monday...

"...his chances are impossible to deny on just his second start for new connections."

Timeform on Wonder Run

#5 Wonder Run - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Wonder Run was below form when ninth at this venue last time, his first outing for Patti Turner's barn, but he won his two races prior to that outing and his chances are impossible to deny on just his second start for new connections. Slither also brings some good form to the table and should be in the mix if back to his best, while Madelyn's Wild Max also demands a second look.

#5 Slick It Up - Delta Downs R3 (19:49)

This represents a step back in class for Slick It Up, who finished third in a much tougher race than this last time, and he holds an excellent chance to finally get off the mark on these terms. Double Priority looks the most likely danger, while Dewey's Little Joy gets the vote for second.

#2 Gold Arrow - Turf Paradise R2 (20:22)

Gold Arrow was a bit below form when fifth at Santa Anita last time, but that was in a much higher grade than this, and Neil Drysdale's charge merits serious consideration now taking on less taxing opposition. M Fast could have more to offer on her first outing for Joe Toye's barn, while Thatgirl'sonfire makes up the shortlist.

DeltaD (US) 22nd Feb (R2 5f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 February, 7.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Reach The Circle
Madelyns Wild Max
Slither
Galaxy Builder
Tonis Star
Wonder Run
Beto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 22nd Feb (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 February, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dales Lil Bro
Cocos Man
Deweys Little Joe
Laughing Latinos
Slick It Up
Remember Me Pop
DIT
Tdz What A Dream
Lightning Harbour
Double Priority
Classys Fast Roy
Rays Kimua
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

TPara (US) 22nd Feb (R2 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 22 February, 8.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dancinstardustlady
Gold Arrow
Last Punch
Cherokee Papoose
Thatgirlsonfire
M Fast
Seven Points
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

