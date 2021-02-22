To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 22 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Kenilworth on Monday...

"...looks competitive on the form she demonstrated towards the end of last year and rates high on the shortlist."

Timeform on Viridian Light

#4 Viridian Light - Kenilworth R6 (13:55)

Viridian Light was a bit below form when eighth at this course last time, but she looks competitive on the form she demonstrated towards the end of last year and rates high on the shortlist. Noble Rhythm could prove the main danger, while Windsor Beat also demands closer scrutiny.

#4 Hail Columbia - Kenilworth R7 (14:30)

After two wins from his five runs last year, including once over this course and distance, Hail Columbia failed to justify favourtism at this venue last time, finishing sixth to Real Gone Kid. Something was clearly not right with him that day though and he looks worth siding with to reverse the form with his reopposing rival. Dragon Power and Skidoo are also worth keeping an eye on.

#3 Fighter - Kenilworth R8 (15:05)

Fighter bounced back to his best to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last month, seeing off Baltimore Jack by three quarters of a length. Baltimore Jack is 2 lb better off at the weights this time around, but that may not be enough for him to stop Fighter from following up. What A Man gets the vote for third.

Recommended bets

Kenil (RSA) 22nd Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)

Monday 22 February, 1.55pm

Ohwhatanight
Lilac Sensation
Celtic Night
Viridian Light
Winter Furi
Windsor Beat
Noble Rhythm
Kenil (RSA) 22nd Feb (R7 1000m Hcap)

Monday 22 February, 2.30pm

Mr Cobbs
Skidoo
Real Gone Kid
Hail Columbia
Power Grid
Dragon Power
Speed Of Night
Spring Awakening
Kenil (RSA) 22nd Feb (R8 1000m Hcap)

Monday 22 February, 3.05pm

De Bull
Barney McGrew
Fighter
Able Surprise
What A Man
Baltimore Jack
Cape Of Storms
Lady Catherine
Red Eight
Line Of Power
What A Lover
