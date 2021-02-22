Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 22 February

Kenil (RSA) 22nd Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 22 February, 1.55pm
|Ohwhatanight
|Lilac Sensation
|Celtic Night
|Viridian Light
|Winter Furi
|Windsor Beat
|Noble Rhythm
Timeform select the three best bets at Kenilworth on Monday...
"...looks competitive on the form she demonstrated towards the end of last year and rates high on the shortlist."
Timeform on Viridian Light
#4 Viridian Light - Kenilworth R6 (13:55)
Viridian Light was a bit below form when eighth at this course last time, but she looks competitive on the form she demonstrated towards the end of last year and rates high on the shortlist. Noble Rhythm could prove the main danger, while Windsor Beat also demands closer scrutiny.
#4 Hail Columbia - Kenilworth R7 (14:30)
After two wins from his five runs last year, including once over this course and distance, Hail Columbia failed to justify favourtism at this venue last time, finishing sixth to Real Gone Kid. Something was clearly not right with him that day though and he looks worth siding with to reverse the form with his reopposing rival. Dragon Power and Skidoo are also worth keeping an eye on.
#3 Fighter - Kenilworth R8 (15:05)
Fighter bounced back to his best to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last month, seeing off Baltimore Jack by three quarters of a length. Baltimore Jack is 2 lb better off at the weights this time around, but that may not be enough for him to stop Fighter from following up. What A Man gets the vote for third.
