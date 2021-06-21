Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 21 June

#1A Texas Crossbow - Lone Star Park R3 (21:31)

Texas Crossbow is a reliable type who has been out of the first three on just one of his ten starts since his debut. He arrives on the back of a three-quarter-length success here last time and he ought to launch another bold bid.

#6 Sheza Hunk - Lone Star Park R5 (22:27)

Sheza Hunk was a disappointment when only fourth on her penultimate start, but she will be difficult to beat if reproducing the sort of form she showed when runner-up either side of that outing. She has an edge over her rivals on those pieces of form and has been found a nice opportunity here.

#7 Landons Congo - Lone Star Park R6 (22:55)

Landons Congo built on her debut effort to finish third at this venue and she took another step forward when runner-up here last time. That form is up there with the best on offer and she should not be far away if running to a similar level. Trinity Queen has run to a similar level so is entitled to respect, though she has had more opportunities and isn't open to the same level of improvement.