Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 21 June

Horse racing in the US
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lone Star Park on Monday.

"...that form is up there with the best on offer..."

Timeform on Landons Congo

#1A Texas Crossbow - Lone Star Park R3 (21:31)

Texas Crossbow is a reliable type who has been out of the first three on just one of his ten starts since his debut. He arrives on the back of a three-quarter-length success here last time and he ought to launch another bold bid.

#6 Sheza Hunk - Lone Star Park R5 (22:27)

Sheza Hunk was a disappointment when only fourth on her penultimate start, but she will be difficult to beat if reproducing the sort of form she showed when runner-up either side of that outing. She has an edge over her rivals on those pieces of form and has been found a nice opportunity here.

#7 Landons Congo - Lone Star Park R6 (22:55)

Landons Congo built on her debut effort to finish third at this venue and she took another step forward when runner-up here last time. That form is up there with the best on offer and she should not be far away if running to a similar level. Trinity Queen has run to a similar level so is entitled to respect, though she has had more opportunities and isn't open to the same level of improvement.

Lone Star Park (US) 21st Jun (R6 1m Mdn)

Monday 21 June, 10.55pm

Mrs. Krinkles
Texas Spring
Bling On The Light
Amante De Sara
Trinity Queen
Little Deuce Ridge
Landons Congo
Sherrys Baby
Kause Im Devine
Launchcode Lx
