Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 21 December

#3 Chevy To The Levy - Parx R1 (17:25)

Chevy To The Levy was a bit below form when fifth at this venue last week, but this drop back to seven furlongs should show her to better effect, and given she is likely to enjoy an easy time of things out in front, she tops the shortlist. Iron Lilly must also enter calculations, while Risque Express gets the vote for third.

#4 Salsa's Return - Parx R2 (17:52)

Salsa's Return has finished runner-up in his last two races, both at this venue, and it is impossible to deny his chances on paper. He sets a very high standard and has an excellent chance at the weights. Financial Freedom posted a respectable effort here two weeks back and makes the most appeal for second, while American Roma can fill out the places.

#8 Green Growth - Parx R4 (18:46)

Green Growth finished runner-up at Woodbine on his last start, leading throughout and giving way only grudgingly late on, and he looks a major player on his debut for the Harold Wyner barn. Wyner and jockey Hector Caballero have an excellent record when teaming up, and Green Growth looks well placed to open his account for his new handler. Court Sky also makes a trainer switch and has to be considered, while Repeated Promise is another who commands a second glance.