Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 21 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Monday...

"...sets a very high standard and has an excellent chance at the weights."

Timeform on Salsa's Return

#3 Chevy To The Levy - Parx R1 (17:25)

Chevy To The Levy was a bit below form when fifth at this venue last week, but this drop back to seven furlongs should show her to better effect, and given she is likely to enjoy an easy time of things out in front, she tops the shortlist. Iron Lilly must also enter calculations, while Risque Express gets the vote for third.

#4 Salsa's Return - Parx R2 (17:52)

Salsa's Return has finished runner-up in his last two races, both at this venue, and it is impossible to deny his chances on paper. He sets a very high standard and has an excellent chance at the weights. Financial Freedom posted a respectable effort here two weeks back and makes the most appeal for second, while American Roma can fill out the places.

#8 Green Growth - Parx R4 (18:46)

Green Growth finished runner-up at Woodbine on his last start, leading throughout and giving way only grudgingly late on, and he looks a major player on his debut for the Harold Wyner barn. Wyner and jockey Hector Caballero have an excellent record when teaming up, and Green Growth looks well placed to open his account for his new handler. Court Sky also makes a trainer switch and has to be considered, while Repeated Promise is another who commands a second glance.

Recommended bets

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Parx (US) 21st Dec (R1 7f Claim)

Monday 21 December, 5.25pm

Risque Express
Iron Lilly
Dancingthehnydaway
Girl Powder
Baaqeya
Fleur De Force
Parx (US) 21st Dec (R2 7f Claim)

Monday 21 December, 5.52pm

Mantle
High Flying Guy
Salsas Return
Legacys Prince
Noble Kent
American Roma
Across The Aisle
Parx (US) 21st Dec (R4 1m Claim)

Monday 21 December, 6.46pm

Royal Coup
Spartak
Court Sky
Lightning Rob
Piggybank
Green Growth
Bad Sueno
