Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 21 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out the best bets in South Africa

Timeform identify three bets at Fairview on Monday...

"...is fancied to get his head back in front today..."

Timeform on Let's Blaze

#7 Let's Blaze - Fairview R5 (12:55)

Let's Blaze is holding his form incredibly well of late, scoring over course and distance in October and finishing runner-up back here the last twice. He is performing consistently well and is fancied to get his head back in front today. Secret Dream is put forward as the best option for the forecast.

#9 Sheza Rockstar - Fairview R7 (14:00)

Sheza Rockstar is on a lengthy losing run, but she has been showing better signs of late, and could be returning to the boil. Her handicap mark has fallen as a result of her form and she looks well treated now in what doesn't look the strongest race. Princess Of Fire seems best of the remainder, while Arion Express is another likely to be on the premises.

#10 Exaltation - Fairview R8 (14:32)

This looks open, and it could be worth taking a chance on Exaltation at a big price. He won at this course on his penultimate start, and probably found the drop in trip against him last time. This test will suit better and he can make his presence felt. Talia Al Ghul makes most appeal among the others.

Recommended bets

#7 Let's Blaze - Fairview R5 (12:55)
#9 Sheza Rockstar - Fairview R7 (14:00)
#10 Exaltation - Fairview R8 (14:32)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Fair (RSA) 21st Dec (R5 1600m Hcap)

Monday 21 December, 12.55pm

Duke Of Cards
Norfolk Pine
Bhaltair
Bockscar
Bank Robber
Lets Blaze
Winter Tango
Fair (RSA) 21st Dec (R7 2200m Hcap)

Monday 21 December, 2.00pm

Jurist
Ghalyoon
Lukes Legacy
Moonlightstranger
Imperious Duke
Hit For Six
Princess Of Fire
Edo Furin
Sheza Rockstar
Arion Express
Miss Timps
Humanitarian
Optimum
