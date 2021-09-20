To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 September

Horses break from the stalls
Timeform focus on the action at Parx

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

#6 Kerik - R5 Parx (19:43)

Kerik was below her best when only fourth at Saratoga last month but she had been an excellent second at the same venue on her previous start. That form is the best available here and she will take the beating if running up to that level.

#5 Goldenlineof - R6 Parx (20:10)

Goldenlineof has been in good heart since returning from a break, winning on his reappearance here in May and finishing placed on his last three outings. His form is the best on offer and he is a consistent performer, so he has plenty in his favour.

#4 Ridin With Biden - R9 Parx (21:31)

Ridin With Biden won here in May and June but he was unable to complete the hat-trick at Belmont in July. However, he produced a career-best effort to finish runner-up in that Grade 3 event. He wasn't disgraced when fourth in the same grade here last month and he can make the most of this easier assignment. He is the class act here.

