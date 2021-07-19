Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 19 July

#7 Starinthemaking - Parx R5 (19:43)

Starinthemaking ran no sort of race at this course last time, but that run was too bad to be true, and he faces lesser opposition now, so is well worth another chance. Mach Trial has a decent chance on these terms and can come out best of the remainder.



#5 Shahaada - Parx R6 (20:10)

Shahaada has displayed ability on both of her starts so far and, even though she didn't improve as much as expected at this track last time, that race didn't pan out ideally for her. Therefore, she looks the one to side with again as one of the least exposed in this field. Billieanne recorded the best workout the other day and is likely to be on the premises as well.

#10 Pretty Spectacular - Parx R7 (20:37)

Pretty Spectacular took a big step back in the right direction when pulling clear of the remainder and that form looks standout in this field. She is expected to go one pace better now at the main expense of Speightster's Gold, who hails from a yard that has been in good order.

