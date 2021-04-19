To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 19 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"This looks an excellent opportunity for him to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Cousin Basil

#3 Cousin Basil - Parx R6 (20:10)

Cousin Basil has a great record at this course, his last win coming over course and distance in November, and he finished a good third on his return to this track last month. This looks an excellent opportunity for him to resume winning ways on these terms so he is a strong selection. Light Up Night looks next best.

#2 Queen's Mason - Parx R7 (20:37)

Queen's Mason has failed to make an impact on his last two starts at Aqueduct, fading out of contention in the last half of the race on both occasions, but she has since switched to a new yard and may have been spruced up. She comes out well at the weights on the pick of her form and could be worth chancing. Twixy Cat has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and is feared most.

#1 S Man - Parx R8 (21:04)

S Man is more exposed than the majority of these, but he arrives in a rich vein of form having finished a good second over slightly further at this course last time, and is fancied to put his experience to good use. Mean Machine wasn't at his best when last seen but is better than that and could bounce back.

Philadelphia 19th Apr (R6 1m Claim)

Monday 19 April, 8.10pm

Light Up Night
Jumpintoaction
Cousin Basil
Marianna Queen
Misquillo
Touch Me Not
Peace With Honor
Incomparable
Philadelphia 19th Apr (R7 6f Claim)

Monday 19 April, 8.37pm

Big Bad Bud
Queens Mason
Sargeant Drive
Inclunation
Twixy Cat
Yes For Less
Raggy Rocks
Little Vinnie
Lawyer Roy
Frosts Song
Admiral Eastwood
Sacred Mountain
Philadelphia 19th Apr (R8 7f Mdn)

Monday 19 April, 9.04pm

S Man
Austin Whylie
Our Pride N Joy
Pylon
Doctor Doom
Ashaab
Inventionist
Kodapendent
Go For The Kill
Mean Machine
