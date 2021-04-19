Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 19 April

#3 Cousin Basil - Parx R6 (20:10)

Cousin Basil has a great record at this course, his last win coming over course and distance in November, and he finished a good third on his return to this track last month. This looks an excellent opportunity for him to resume winning ways on these terms so he is a strong selection. Light Up Night looks next best.

#2 Queen's Mason - Parx R7 (20:37)

Queen's Mason has failed to make an impact on his last two starts at Aqueduct, fading out of contention in the last half of the race on both occasions, but she has since switched to a new yard and may have been spruced up. She comes out well at the weights on the pick of her form and could be worth chancing. Twixy Cat has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and is feared most.

#1 S Man - Parx R8 (21:04)

S Man is more exposed than the majority of these, but he arrives in a rich vein of form having finished a good second over slightly further at this course last time, and is fancied to put his experience to good use. Mean Machine wasn't at his best when last seen but is better than that and could bounce back.

