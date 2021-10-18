To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 18 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Monday.

"He is likely to have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread..."

Timeform on Senbei

Not Now Donald (Finger Lakes R2, 18:39 BST) has some good form in the book and this represents a much weaker race than those she usually contests. She probably won't need to improve to play a leading role, while Tootsie's Song and Momsfirstday are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Production Credit (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) is still a maiden after 14 starts, but he produced one of his better efforts when beaten just a neck into second at this track last time. He is clearly capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right and today could finally be the day. Up For Adventure is feared most ahead of Johnny Fontaine.

Senbei (Finger Lakes R6, 20:35 BST) has made a very promising start to his career, winning his first two outings before finding one too good at Belmont last time. He is likely to have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Daufuskie Island and Adios Asher can battle it out for the minor honours.

Finger Lakes (US) 18th Oct (R6 6f Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 18 October, 8.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Adios Asher
Don Bernardo
Daufuskie Island
Senbei
Gimmedamoney
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips