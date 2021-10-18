Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 18 October

Not Now Donald (Finger Lakes R2, 18:39 BST) has some good form in the book and this represents a much weaker race than those she usually contests. She probably won't need to improve to play a leading role, while Tootsie's Song and Momsfirstday are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Production Credit (Finger Lakes R5, 20:06 BST) is still a maiden after 14 starts, but he produced one of his better efforts when beaten just a neck into second at this track last time. He is clearly capable of winning a race of this nature when everything falls right and today could finally be the day. Up For Adventure is feared most ahead of Johnny Fontaine.

Senbei (Finger Lakes R6, 20:35 BST) has made a very promising start to his career, winning his first two outings before finding one too good at Belmont last time. He is likely to have more to offer and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Daufuskie Island and Adios Asher can battle it out for the minor honours.

