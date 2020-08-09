To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 10 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Pakenham Park on Monday...

"...his mark is a fair one now making the switch to handicaps..."

Timeform on Bartender Blues

#13 Anitra - Pakenham R3 (05:00 BST)

Anitra was disappointing on his final start, but he looks to hold claims if ready to go after six months on the sidelines, with the form of his debut second over this course and distance just about setting the standard in this line-up. Perennial and Sigird are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Inthelapofthegods - Pakenham R4 (05:30 BST)

Inthelapofthegods was a huge price when second on his reappearance at this venue, but he showed that was no fluke when fourth back here two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. The extra furlong here will be in his favour, too, so he is fancied to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Best Ever and Blood Sweat Tears also merit consideration.

#7 Bartender Blues - Pakenham R7 (07:00 BST)

Bartender Blues was well on top at the finish when winning a maiden over this course and distance last time, showing enough to suggest that his mark is a fair one now making the switch to handicaps. Pieropan and Luca Bratzi could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

Pakn (AUS) 10th Aug (R3 1200m Mdn)

Monday 10 August, 5.00am

1. Cyclone Sally
2. Perennial
3. Run Dance Fly
4. Scarlett Heart
5. Sigrid
6. Sigrid The Haughty
7. Urgent
8. Zelberg
10. Grinzinger Strasse
12. Tavajen
13. Anitra
Pakn (AUS) 10th Aug (R4 1400m Mdn)

Monday 10 August, 5.30am

1. Brazen Rascal
2. Get Around Him
3. Gungho
4. Inthelapofthegods
5. Juggling The Baby
6. Lysandra
7. Pash And Dash
8. Adventure Trip
9. Best Ever
11. Bofors
12. Yank
13. Milton Park
14. Ima Powerball
15. Tonitra
16. Reliable Son
17. Ever Spring
Pakn (AUS) 10th Aug (R7 1600m Hcap)

Monday 10 August, 7.00am

1. Full Of Theories
2. Gunner Get It Dunn
3. Pieropan
4. Sacer Vates
5. Ciccolallo
6. Viva Acheeva
7. Bartender Blues
8. Kashiwa
9. Luca Bratzi
10. Sebsilk
11. Barossa Kiss
12. Nero Veloce
13. Dash For Dee
14. Roederer
15. Scotch Oclock
16. Franquin
