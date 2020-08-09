Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 10 August

#13 Anitra - Pakenham R3 (05:00 BST)

Anitra was disappointing on his final start, but he looks to hold claims if ready to go after six months on the sidelines, with the form of his debut second over this course and distance just about setting the standard in this line-up. Perennial and Sigird are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Inthelapofthegods - Pakenham R4 (05:30 BST)

Inthelapofthegods was a huge price when second on his reappearance at this venue, but he showed that was no fluke when fourth back here two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. The extra furlong here will be in his favour, too, so he is fancied to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Best Ever and Blood Sweat Tears also merit consideration.

#7 Bartender Blues - Pakenham R7 (07:00 BST)

Bartender Blues was well on top at the finish when winning a maiden over this course and distance last time, showing enough to suggest that his mark is a fair one now making the switch to handicaps. Pieropan and Luca Bratzi could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

