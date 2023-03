Midlands Grand National

15:00 Uttoxeter, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Iwilldoit (Sam Thomas/ Stan Sheppard)

Most progressive chaser who was a taking winner of the 2021 Welsh National before defying over a year's absence to land the Classic Chase at Warwick in similar style. Up 8 lb but he merits serious consideration once more after just five chase starts.

2. Mr Incredible (NON-RUNNER)

3. The Galloping Bear (Ben Clarke/ Ben Jones)

Very useful staying chaser who comes here on the back of an excellent second in the Eider Chase at Newcastle three weeks ago. Not taken lightly despite a 5 lb rise.

4. Floueur (Gary Hanmer/ Tabitha Worsley (3))

Useful winning hurdler/chaser in Ireland for Gordon Elliott but, fitted with cheekpieces, he offered little for his new yard when eighth in a handicap hurdle here in January. Has lots to prove back chasing.

5. French Paradoxe (Oliver Signy/ Gavin Sheehan)

Improving chaser who easily made it two from three this season in a 23-furlong handicap at Newcastle 46 days ago. Takes a big step up in trip but sure to be on the premises if his stamina holds out.

No. 5 French Paradoxe (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Oliver Signy

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 140

6. Captain Kangaroo (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Useful winning chaser at his best but he failed to complete for a fourth start in a row when falling at the 13th in a three-and-a-half-mile handicap chase at Punchestown 27 days ago. Not easy to make a case for up in trip.

7. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Without a win since landing this event in 2020 but he has performed with credit in fourth in the Welsh National and fifth in the Edinburgh National on his last two runs. Couldn't rule out with ground conditions to suit.

8. Guetapan Collonges (Charlie Longsdon/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Progressive type who resumed winning ways in a three-mile handicap here last month. Good fourth in the Classic Chase at Warwick previously and has more to offer in these marathon events, so he needs considering back up in trip.

No. 8 Guetapan Collonges (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 132

9. Notachance (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Without a victory since early 2021 and his run of good form came to an end when only seventh in the Grand National Trial at Haydock four weeks ago. Sort to bounce back, though.

10. Tile Tapper (Chris Honour/ Sean Bowen)

Got off the mark for the season in a three-mile handicap chase at Carlisle 26 days ago, idling in front. Takes a big step up in trip now but he's no forlorn hope.

11. The Two Amigos (Nicky Martin/ David Prichard (5))

Capitalised on a reduced mark when gaining his first win since 2019 in the Welsh National at Chepstow in December. Only eighth in this race in 2021 but he's one to consider despite going up 5 lb for his Welsh National win.

12. Secret Reprieve (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Won the Welsh Grand National in the 2020/21 season. Lightly raced since but recorded a good third in a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase at Cheltenham in January. Shortlisted off a 2 lb lower mark.

13. Time To Get Up (Jonjo O'Neill/ Kevin Brogan)

Won this event in 2021 and posted a good third in last year's renewal. Yet to fire this term but not disgraced given he made an early blunder when eighth in Haydock's Grand National Trial last time. Not entirely dismissed off an easing mark.

No. 13 Time To Get Up (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 130

14. Scipion (Tom Lacey/ Jack Tudor)

Cheekpieces fitted and built on earlier chasing promise when landing a four-runner handicap at Lingfield over just shy of three miles last month. Has more to offer but this is much tougher and has his stamina to prove too.

15. Major Dundee (Alan King/ Rex Dingle)

Successful on his first two starts in this sphere at Fakenham/Bangor and showed even better form when third in the Scottish Grand National last spring. Only twice raced this season and still looked rusty when third in a three-mile Kempton handicap last month. Not dismissed back over a marathon trip.

16. Bushypark (Philip Kirby/ Thomas Dowson)

Not the easiest to catch right over hurdles but he made it two from four returned to fences in a three-and-three-quarter mile handicap at Catterick in January, jumping really well. Possibilities despite being 10 lb higher here (including 2 lb out of the handicap).

17. Max Dynamo (Emma-Jane Bishop/ Harrison Beswick (3))

Veteran chaser who made light of a ten-month absence when easily bagging a three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap at Chepstow last month. Tongue strap worn there is retained but this is a very tough ask from 9 lb out of the handicap.

18. D'Jango (David Pipe/ Sean Houlihan)

Recorded his third victory of the season at Lingfield over just shy of three miles and five furlongs last month, but was well held at Exeter since and faces a very stiff task on these terms.