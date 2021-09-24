Middle Park Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Middle Park Stakes

15:00 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Armor (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Improved massively when landing the five-furlong Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in July. Didn't progress as expected for the step up to six furlongs when fourth behind Perfect Power in the Prix Morny and was then beaten a neck by Caturra in the Flying Childers.

2. Asymmetric (Alan King/ Martin Harley)

Hit the ground running by registering a brace of novice wins in June. Finished a head second to Lusail in the July Stakes and then quickened up well to land the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. Perfect Power has since reversed the form in France, however.

3. Castle Star (Fozzy Stack/ Jamie Spencer)

Progressed rapidly in the spring, landing a five-furlong listed race at the Curragh before successfully graduating to Group 3 company in the Marble Hill Stakes over six furlongs. Has produced good efforts in defeat since behind some of these rivals, but more is needed.

4. Caturra (Clive Cox/ Adam Kirby)

Has already had seven races but was better than ever when running down Armor in the Flying Childers at Doncaster earlier this month. Was disappointing behind a couple of these in the Richmond Stakes prior to that, however.

5. Dr Zempf (Ger Lyons/ Colin Keane)

Expensive yearling who looked a good prospect when making a successful debut over six furlongs at the Curragh. Has shown progressive form in defeat since, finishing second in the Phoenix Stakes last time, and is entitled to respect.

No. 5 (10) Dr Zempf SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

6. Go Bears Go (David Loughnane/ Rossa Ryan)

Finished runner-up to Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes on his second start and progressed again when running out a commanding winner of the Group 2 Railway Stakes in June. Was seen to good effect that day and had to settle for third in the Phoenix Stakes.

7. HMS Endeavour (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Showed promise amidst greenness on debut at Naas and derived plenty from that initial experience, getting off the mark at Navan five weeks later. That is a strong piece of form and he did his bit to advertise it when following up at Dundalk. More to come from this unexposed colt.

8. New York City (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

This brother to the very smart sprinter Invincible Army made an encouraging debut when third in a six-furlong maiden at Dundalk earlier this month, and he took a step forward when runner-up in a five-furlong maiden at Naas last week. This is a stiff ask, though.

9. Perfect Power (Richard Fahey/ Christophe Soumillon)

Was denied a run on more than one occasion in the Richmond Stakes but showed what he could do granted a clear passage when taking the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville, reversing the form with a couple of these. That is the best form on offer and he is a leading player.

No. 9 (1) Perfect Power (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

10. Twilight Jet (Michael O'Callaghan/ Leigh Roche)

Highly tried following a novice win over the minimum trip in June but has performed with credit on several occasions. Was better than even when third of four in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster but this is even tougher.