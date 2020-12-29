Market Rasen Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Theflyingportrait - 13:15 Market Rasen

Jennie Candlish continues in top form and Theflyingportrait figures on a handy mark. Admittedly, he isn't getting any younger, but has left the impression he is coming to the boil of late. He did too much too soon when third at Doncaster last time as he faced competition for the lead, but is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and is too well handicapped to ignore, especially with a capable conditional taking 5 lb off.

No. 2 Theflyingportrait (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 121

Getaway Mag - 13:45 Market Rasen

Getaway Mag is a winning pointer and stepped up markedly on her hurdles form when making a winning chase debut at Southwell earlier this month, landing some nice bets in the process. Indeed, she was seen to good effect making the running at a track that does favour such tactics, but she travelled well throughout and jumped soundly. The handicapper has hit her with a 9 lb rise but that may not be enough to stop her following up.

No. 11 Getaway Mag (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 117

Courtland - 15:25 Market Rasen

This step up in trip promises to suit Courtland, who made a winning handicap debut at Uttoxeter and a 6 lb rise looks manageable. He was well positioned the way the race developed but it was still improved form and he looked much more straightforward than his previous starts, too. This looks competitive enough but there should be even more to come from him.