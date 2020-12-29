- Trainer: Jennie Candlish
- Jockey: Lilly Pinchin
- Age: 11
- Weight: 12st 3lbs
- OR: 121
Market Rasen Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Market Rasen on Wednesday...
"The handicapper has hit her with a 9 lb rise but that may not be enough to stop her following up..."
Timeform on Getaway Mag
Theflyingportrait - 13:15 Market Rasen
Jennie Candlish continues in top form and Theflyingportrait figures on a handy mark. Admittedly, he isn't getting any younger, but has left the impression he is coming to the boil of late. He did too much too soon when third at Doncaster last time as he faced competition for the lead, but is now 9 lb below his last winning mark and is too well handicapped to ignore, especially with a capable conditional taking 5 lb off.
Getaway Mag - 13:45 Market Rasen
Getaway Mag is a winning pointer and stepped up markedly on her hurdles form when making a winning chase debut at Southwell earlier this month, landing some nice bets in the process. Indeed, she was seen to good effect making the running at a track that does favour such tactics, but she travelled well throughout and jumped soundly. The handicapper has hit her with a 9 lb rise but that may not be enough to stop her following up.
Courtland - 15:25 Market Rasen
This step up in trip promises to suit Courtland, who made a winning handicap debut at Uttoxeter and a 6 lb rise looks manageable. He was well positioned the way the race developed but it was still improved form and he looked much more straightforward than his previous starts, too. This looks competitive enough but there should be even more to come from him.
Smart Stat
Getaway Mag - 13:45 Market Rasen
24% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season
MrktR 30th Dec (2m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Theflyingportrait
|Darebin
|Rikoboy
|Falcon Sun
|Night of Sin
|Siannes Star
|Zoutoise
|Flash De Clerval
|Cherokee Bill
MrktR 30th Dec (2m5f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Getaway Mag
|Checkitout
|Galileo Silver
|Imperil
|Reve
|Le Cameleon
|Trincomalee
|Thats A Given
|Ballinslea Bridge
|Mac Tottie
|Notnow Seamus
MrktR 30th Dec (2m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Courtland
|Monarchofthegrange
|Now Look At Me
|Sermando
|Dorking Lad
|Gortroe Joe
|Sheriff Garrett
|Perfect Predator
|Northern Princess
|Irish Odyssey
|Pencreek
|Fricka
|Dont Ask