Market Rasen Racing Tips: Sam a sure-fire improver
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Market Rasen on Thursday.
"It is very hard to think we saw the best of him at Ascot..."
NAP: Newland does it again
Jesuitique - 13:22 Market Rasen
Jesuitique managed to win twice over hurdles when trained in France and has managed to double his career tally in just two starts since joining Dr Richard Newland. He was well suited by the trip when making a winning start on these shores at Worcester last month and he improved further when supplementing that success at Sandown last time.
That was a competitive race of its type and one which is taken to produce winners. Jesuitique was always travelling well in mid-division before making good headway approaching two out, taking up the lead after jumping the last and staying on well up the stiff run-in at Sandown. The conditions of that race mean he is allowed to race from the same mark here, and he is well worth a try at this longer trip. He is ahead of his mark, has built a good rapport with this rider, and seemingly holds excellent claims.
NEXT BEST: Improvement anticipated for Sam
Sam Barton - 13:52 Market Rasen
Hardy du Seuil turned over a heavily odds-on favourite on just his second start for this yard last time and his four-year-old age allowance gives him good claims, but he didn't totally convince with his jumping at Carlisle and he faces an exciting prospect in Sam Barton.
Admittedly, Sam Barton didn't set the world alight with his jumping on chase debut at Ascot last month, either, but that was in a strong race and he is entitled to improve plenty for that initial experience. He looks every inch a chaser and looked a good prospect when bolting up in a maiden hurdle which has worked out well at Doncaster last season. Connections have quickly reached for cheekpieces on his second start over fences and the handicapper has kindly dropped Sam Barton 3 lb in the weights. It is very hard to think we saw the best of him at Ascot.
EACH WAY: Scrutinise the chances
Scrutinise - 14:55 Market Rasen
Scrutinise hasn't managed to win since joining the Andy Irvine stable, but he is beginning to look very well handicapped on the pick of his form, and could be worth chancing following an encouraging return to action at Stratford three weeks ago.
He hinted at a revival following six months off, taking a strong hold in the early part of the race, which seemingly told in the closing stages as he was unable to quicken with the principals approaching the home turn. The handicapper has dropped him a further 3 lb in the weights, which leaves him 6 lb below his last winning mark. Irvine's horses are running well in general, and Scrutinise ought to go well at reasonable odds.
Recommended bets
