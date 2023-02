NAP

Notnowlinda - 14:15 Market Rasen

Irish point winner Notnowlinda displayed a willing attitude when making a successful debut over hurdles at Warwick in October and, though she disappointed in better company at Cheltenham next time, she quickly resumed winning ways back in calmer waters at Catterick over Christmas. Admittedly, she wasn't foot perfect and only just held on at the line, but she has the potential to take another step forward now moving up in trip. With that in mind, she doesn't look badly treated now making her handicap debut, and is taken to win again for a top yard.

No. 6 Notnowlinda (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST

Keepyourdreamsbig - 15:45 Market Rasen

Keepyourdreamsbig failed to land sustained support on his chasing debut and first start for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Worcester in September but he left the impression he would learn plenty for that experience and duly showed improved form when runner-up at Leicester at the end of December. He looked outpaced at times that day and finished with running left at the line, so he remains a horse to be positive about in this sphere, especially now stepping up in trip. Keepyourdreamsbig looks a big player back in this sphere.