NAP

Future Benefits - 14:40 Market Rasen

Future Benefits displayed some ability despite being beaten a fair way in all of his starts over hurdles, but it was no surprise to see him show much improved form to open his account under Rules on chase debut at Newcastle two weeks ago. He took several goes to open his account in points but that experience clearly wasn't lost on him as he impressed with his jumping and won in the style of one who has much more to offer in this sphere. A subsequent 8 lb rise is fair enough and he is a strong fancy to follow up.

No. 6 Future Benefits (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Chianti Classico - 13:10 Market Rasen

Park Hill Dancer looks an interesting hurdling debutant following his impressive bumper win and representing a top yard, but Chianti Classico created a good impression when making a winning start in this sphere at Chepstow at the end of October and should have plenty more to offer. He shaped like he will appreciate further than two miles in time on that occasion, but this trip should be fine for him for the time being, and he beat a well-touted Paul Nicholls horse that day. That form is worth viewing in a positive light for the time being and Chianti Classico is expected to defy a penalty.