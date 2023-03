NAP

Lilith - 15:15 Market Rasen

Lilith proved better than ever when getting off the mark for the season at Carlisle last time, jumping soundly and responding well after edging ahead two out to win by two and a quarter lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests she was full value for a 3 lb rise in the weights and she seems to come good at this time of year having registered back-to-back wins at Newbury and Punchestown last spring.

This looks an excellent opportunity for Lilith to follow up again for Anthony Honeyball, who has his team in rude health with 10 winners from his last 33 runners.

No. 1 Lilith (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 121

NEXT BEST

Jupiter Allen - 14:05 Market Rasen

Jupiter Allen will find this much easier than when down the field in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in December and he is worth another chance to confirm the promise of his two previous runs over hurdles.

He looked a bright prospect when opening his account at the second attempt at Kempton in November, making all to win by three quarters of a length from Spirit d'Aunou, who is unbeaten in three subsequent starts.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and Jupiter Allen is fancied to capitalise on the drop in grade to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 Jupiter Allen (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Marajman - 15:50 Market Rasen

Marajman hasn't been all that dangerous in his last four starts, at least in terms of a winning chance, but he's shown that he's in decent nick by hitting the frame every time.

He again when creditably when finishing third over hurdles at Southwell a couple of weeks ago, albeit he was beaten a total of around 18 lengths at the line.

Yet to win in seven previous starts as a chaser, he is on a good mark judged on the pick of his form and could be the each-way play here with the cheekpieces he's been wearing recently left off.