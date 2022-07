NAP: Cawthorne is clearly on a roll

Cawthorne - 16:20 Market Rasen

Cawthorne has won his last two starts over fences in good style, first making a winning return to action at Worcester in May and then defying an 8 lb rise in the weights to follow up at Uttoxeter earlier this month.

He is back over hurdles today and it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated in this sphere.

For context, Cawthorne can line up here from a BHA mark of 86 having won off 92 on his most recent outing over fences, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating in his hat-trick bid if continuing in the same rich vein of form.

No. 5 Cawthorne SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Toby Wynne

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Landen Calling has leading claims

Landen Calling - 15:20 Market Rasen

Landen Calling showed much improved form in first-time blinkers to get off the mark over hurdles at Uttoxeter in April, just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by four lengths.

Admittedly, he has failed to add to his tally in two subsequent starts, but there was plenty to like about his run back at Uttoxeter last time, sticking to his task well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner.

On that evidence, Landen Calling should be up to winning more races from a BHA mark of 109, representing the in-form Fergal O'Brien yard which is seeking its third success in this race since 2016.

No. 1 Landen Calling (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 109

EACH-WAY: Eureu du Boulay could be value

Eureu du Boulay - 14:45 Market Rasen

Eureu du Boulay was no match for the winner at Stratford last time, but he plugged on well to pull clear of the rest.

That was one of his best efforts for a while in a first-time visor (replacing cheekpieces) and he could be worth a chance to build on that run now back at the scene of his last success in April 2021.

It's been a long time between drinks, but he is clearly well handicapped as he lines up here from an 8 lb lower mark.