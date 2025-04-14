Mark Milligan's Tips: Two to back on Monday at up to 3/1

Mark has selections under both codes on Monday

It's low-grade stuff in general on Monday but there are a couple of interest at both Pontefract and Warwick, though I'd suggest stakes are kept to a minimum.

Starting with this 6f handicap at Pontefract, it will probably pay to side with one who's drawn on low and City Captain is of plenty of interest as he starts out for new connections.

Trained by Sylvester Kirk as a juvenile, the son of Aclaim didn't show a lot in three quick maiden runs in August but fared better on his handicap debut in September, finishing fourth at Chelmsford.

He hasn't been seen since and was subsequently sold to the shrewd Horse Watchers ownership group, who went to 18,000 guineas to secure him.

That's not an insubstantial amount for one with a handicap rating of just 54 and there's room for plenty of progression for City Captain, particularly when you bear in mind his useful pedigree.

The selection has been gelded and joined the yard of Harriet Bethell, who doesn't have a great deal of runners compared to some but has a fine strike-rate with the numbers she does send out.

Recommended Bet Back City Captain SBK 3/1

Both of Seasett's hurdle wins have come in the spring and he's a fascinating Irish raider in the handicap that closes Warwick's Monday card.

Shark Hanlon's seven-year-old's most recent win came in May of last year and, while he hasn't won since then, he's run some okay races in defeat and didn't perform badly at all when fifth of 17 at Limerick last time.

He does tend to hold his form for a little while once gets going too, as can be seen by his two placed efforts that came immediately after that Limerick win last year. It's also worth noting he was well backed last time, suggesting connections think they've got him back somewhere towards his best with a spring campaign in mind.

Conditional rider (and trainer's son) Paddy Hanlon knows this gelding really well and the 7lb he takes off could well prove useful as Seasett looks to regain winning ways.