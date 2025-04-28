Mark Milligan's Tips: Two to back at Windsor on Monday

Mark heads to Windsor on Monday

This is my final daily column before heading on holiday for a few weeks and I'd like to thank all those who've read/supported it throughout April. I'll return for York's Dante meeting and will be back in my usual role previewing the ITV races for the rest of the summer.

Now, on to Monday's action and let's try to go out on a couple of winners.

Promethean may still be a maiden after eight starts, but he's run plenty of races that suggest he should be breaking that status before long, including when seventh in the Spring Cup at Doncaster on his comeback last month.

A rather fizzy sort who can get stirred up in the preliminaries, he was gelded over the winter and that looks to have had a positive effect, and he very much caught the eye at Town Moor. He met trouble several times under apprentice jockey Enzo Crublet and would undoubtedly have finished much closer had he got a better shot at things.

The selection also hadn't been seen to anything like best effect on several starts last season and he strikes as the type to win a good handicap or two this term if getting the rub of the green.

Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle on the David Menuisier-trained four-year-old and that can only be a benefit as he looks to put a luckless run behind him in this 1m 2f handicap, while his current mark of 84 still looks very workable.

There doesn't look to be many in this field that are open to much progression, but that isn't the case with Promethean, who remains relatively unexposed.

Recommended Bet Back Promethean SBK 10/3

Antiphon hasn't been in any sort of form on the all-weather, but his mark has plummeted as a result and he looks seriously well treated for the return to turf in this 5f handicap.

The winner of this race last season from a mark of 72, Michael Keady's six-year-old now aims to bag a repeat success from a perch of just 57 following a series on lacklustre all-weather efforts.

Granted, plenty has to be taken on trust, and it could be that he's just gone at the game, but I suspect that's not the case and the booking of Tom Marquand, who rode him to last year's success, really takes the eye.

The selection did have a short spell with Gay Kelleway at the end of last season but is now back with a trainer who knows him well and it looks to me like he's been teed up with this race in mind, those poor all-weather runs seemingly just a means to end as the stable waited to get him back on turf.

If Antiphon retains the majority of the ability he showed at the start of last season, he has the potential to bolt up here.