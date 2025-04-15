Mark Milligan's Tips: Book a Cheltenham Getaway at 9/2

Mark had a 11/1 winner at Newmarket on Tuesday

Mark has two selections on Wednesday

Mullins can have a Cheltenham winner

Keep French raider onside at Newmarket

The battle between Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton to see who can be crowned champion national hunt trainer rolls on to Cheltenham on Wednesday and both are strongly represented in this handicap chase.

Skelton runs Riskintheground, who did this column a big favour when winning at Ayr last week and he holds decent claims under a penalty for that success. However, this is a stronger race and there's the possibility he could find this coming too soon just five days on from that success.

The master of Closutton fields two against him, with Classic Getaway and O'Moore Park both holding strong chances.

Of the pair, I'm on the side of Classic Getaway, who holds a bit of a class edge on this group if at his best.

He looked to have lost his way last season but has got better by the run this term and came out on top in a three-runner Grade 2 contest at Gowran last time, where he responded well to a more patient ride.

The selection's jumping can be a touch iffy at times but he's a very smart chaser when on song and Danny Mullins gets on well with him.

I'm happy to side with Classic Getaway over his stable companion and hopefully he can swell the Closutton coffers as his trainer bids to retain the title he won last season.

Recommended Bet Back Classic Getaway in the 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 9/2

The second day of Newmarket's Craven meeting looks tricky from a punting perspective, but there could be a bit of value in siding with French raider Sajir in the 6f Group 3 Abernant Stakes.

Trained by the maestro Andre Fabre, this son of Make Believe has compiled a decent record in his homeland, winning four times from nine starts, and is one of several in this field who'll have fitness on their side.

The selection is already up and running having won a conditions contest at Chantilly last month and he certainly won't mind the rain that's been around on the Rowley Mile over the last day or so.

He won a Group 3 event on ground officially described as very soft last season, having a bit more in hand than the wining margin of half a length suggests.

Sajir is bang there in ratings terms, and the fact he's got race fitness on his side and will act in the conditions is very much in his favour. I also like the jockey booking of Oisin Murphy, so he won't lack for any assistance from the saddle.