Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on Tuesday at up to 11/4

Gosdens can take Derby trial again

Progressive handicapper can go in again

Unexposed Haggas runner looks on a good mark

The Gosden stable has a fine record in the Blue Riband trial and they can win it once again with the highly promising Devil's Advocate.

The selection looked very green when third on debut at Newmarket in September but really caught the eye late on under a hands and heels ride from the rear.

He duly built on at Chelmsford next time, powering clear of a pair of subsequent winners to record an impressive success.

That marked him out as one to follow this season and it would be no surprise whatsoever if he goes on to be one of the stable's leading middle-distance three-year-olds.

Of the opposition, Aidan O'Brien fields Trinity College, who's pretty exposed after six starts but made a nice enough comeback when winning at Naas last month. He could be the one to give Devil's Advocate most to think about.

Recommended Bet Back Devil's Advocate SBK 11/4

David Menuisier is adept at continuing to coax improvement from handicappers once they get on a roll and City Of Delight was a perfect example of this last season.

The son of City Of Light won his first handicap from a mark of 63 in July before going on to win twice more last season. He returned at Doncaster last month and showed he hadn't yet hit his ceiling by taking another handicap, this time from a mark of 83.

The selection did that in such a style that he may not be finished winning just yet and, although this 1m 2f class 2 contest will demand more, I'm confident that City Of Light can go on progressing for a while yet.

Harry Davies was on board for that recent success and he's a young jockey I've got a lot of time for. The selection won't lack for assistance from the saddle.

The main danger may well be David O'Meara's dual-purpose performer Stressfree, who was better than the result when finishing fourth behind the selection at Doncaster. He didn't have a great passage that day and may well get closer this time.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Delight SBK 11/4

Maelstrom is bred to be smart and an opening mark of 68 could well underestimate him to a significant degree as he makes his handicap debut for William Haggas in this 6f class handicap.

Owned by Cheveley Park, the selection's dam is a half-sister to the same owners' Group 1 winner Audience and his three runs in maiden/novice company should have served as a means to an end as he heads into handicaps for the first time.

Despite finishing third on his final 2024 start, Maelstrom's best effort in rating terms came when eighth at Newbury the time before, that race having thrown up a few subsequent winners.

There is the possibility that Maelstrom may ultimately be seen to better effect over further than sprint trips, but this is a race that won't take a great deal of winning and his opening mark is a low one in relation to his pedigree.