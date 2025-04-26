Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on the flat on Sunday at up to 10/3

Cluster can prove well handicapped

Classy Crescendo to go in for Haggas

Gosden filly has more to offer

There are interesting flat cards at both Wetherby and Southwell tomorrow and it's a trio of fillies' handicaps that make most appeal from a punting viewpoint.

Starting in West Yorkshire, George Boughey's Coma Cluster is bred to be much better than her current BHA rating of 71 and she shaped well when second on handicap debut at Nottingham earlier this month.

She was beaten just half a length that day and the form she showed there was a marked step up on what she'd achieved in her three previous runs (the first two coming for Sir Michael Stoute).

With a pedigree that suggests she'll get better with added distance, this well-made daughter of Wootton Bassett can go one better than the last time stepping back up in trip and could be the type to carry on progressing for a while yet.

Recommended Bet Back Coma Cluster SBK 5/4

Russian Crescendo is another well-bred filly, this time in the care of William Haggas, and she can complete the hat-trick in this 1m 4f handicap.

This Cheveley Park-owned filly finished fourth on debut at Kempton last July, but had clearly come of plenty for that initial experience when going in at the second time of asking back at the same course next time.

That came in a novice contest, and she followed up in a similar event switched to turf at Ascot on her final start. She only won by a neck that day, but the runner-up took a Leicester handicap earlier this month so there's clearly substance to the form.

As with Coma Cluster, this one is bred to be a smart performer and she'll surely have more to offer still, while it looks particularly interesting that these connections have kept her in training as a four-year-old, suggesting they think she can progress beyond the handicap ranks in time.

Recommended Bet Back Russian Crescendo SBK 11/4

Completing a hat-trick of well-connected fillies is the John & Thady Gosden-trained Morrophore in this 1m handicap.

A superbly bred daughter of Kingman, the selection is a half-sister to several smart sorts, most notably Utmost, who went on to be a Grade 2 winner in Canada for Graham Motion having started out with this stable.

From a family that both owner and trainer know well, Morrophore got off the mark at third time of asking in novice company at Wolverhampton in October, winning with plenty in hand having shown a smart turn of foot to settle matters.

She looks speedier than her half-sibling, so a drop back to this trip from 9.5f shouldn't be an inconvenience and Luke Catton takes a handy 5lb off the top weight.