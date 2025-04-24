Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back at Sandown at up to 7/2

Beckett handicapper can improve

Artist to take the Lead in Group 2

Unexposed Gosden runner can land Classic Trial

The Esher Cup is nearly always an informative handicap and there are several in this field who should progress well as the season goes on.

The obvious starting point is recent Musselburgh winner Thunder Wonder, trained by Charlie Johnston.

He impressed in making all the running just under week ago and could prove well treated under a penalty, though there was an element of him getting things his own way there at a track that generally rewards such tactics.

With the possibility of others likely to go forward, Thunder Wonder might not be able to boss things this time around and I'm looking to take him on with the promising Seraph Gabriel.

A winner over 7f last season, he was kept to that trip when second on his final juvenile start at Redcar, but looked like he was crying out for a step up in trip there and this stiff mile should be right up his alley.

The selection's pedigree also backs up the notion that he should come into his own over this sort of distance and I'm hoping he can get a nice stalking trip under Rossa Ryan.

Recommended Bet Back Seraph Gabriel SBK 7/2

Regular readers will know I'm a big fan of Lead Artist and I've got him earmarked for a good prize this season, so I'm hoping he can get his year off to a good start by taking this Group 2 contest.

John & Thady Gosden's son of Dubawi was a winner three times last season, including when taking the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket in October.

He finished the year with a decent second to Spirit Dancer in Bahrain, though there was an element of that maybe being one run too many at the end of a season where he'd been on the go since April.

A nice freshening since then should see him back to form and I'll be disappointed if he doesn't go on to prove himself Group 1 class this term.

There are several interesting types lining up against Lead Artist, including French raider Alcantor, who represents Andre Fabre.

Fabre had a winner at Newmarket last week and any horse he sends over merits plenty of respect, though I'm doubtful this one has the same upside as Lead Artist.

Recommended Bet Back Lead Artist SBK 16/5

The Group 3 Classic Trial looks an interesting renewal this year and cases can be made for all five of the runners in the line-up.

The standard setter on juvenile form is Andrew Balding's Windlord and he hails from a stable that's in fine form. This Juddmonte-owned colt was off the mark at York on his third start and then showed improved form to finish third in the Beresford at the Curragh on his final start.

Given the way the yard has kicked off the season, he shouldn't be lacking anything in fitness, though whether he has the potential of

one or two others in the field remains to be seen.

Aidan O'Brien is always respected in these contests, and he sends over Swagman who finished second in the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown when last seen in July.

Ralph Beckett also fields a pair who are open to plenty of progression, and it would be no surprise if Sir Dinadan and I Am I Said step up markedly on what they've achieved so far.

However, I'm siding with another Gosden runner in the shape of Damysus.

A son of Frankel, this one made a really taking debut over 7f at Southwell in December and the stable are not shy of debuting some of their better prospects on the all-weather. The selection was a ready winner that day and is open to any amount of improvement as he steps up markedly in trip.