Mark Milligan's Tips: A pair of 10/3 shots to back at Musselburgh on Sunday
The Sunday Series is back for another year and Mark Milligan has two selections for us to take a look at...
Mark has two selections on Sunday
Cloud an improver on handicap debut
New Image can kick off season in style
17:45 Musselburgh - Back Magellan Cloud @ 10/3
Magellan Cloud
- J: Jason Hart
- T: John & Sean Quinn
- F: 431-
The Sky Bet Sunday Series returns at Musselburgh this week, and with every race covered on ITV, there's plenty to get stuck into.
For me, the most interesting races are towards the back-end of the card, starting with this intriguing 1m 1f handicap for three-year-olds.
A pair of progressive types head the betting, with Charlie Johnston's hat-trick seeking Marhaba Ghaiyyath sure to be popular, though at odds-on he doesn't make great deal of appeal.
He might well prove to be a good thing, but Magellan Cloud gets 4lb off him and looks open to similar amounts of improvement having taken a Redcar novice contest on his final juvenile start.
That came over 7f but he definitely looked more about stamina than speed that day and this step up in trip could see him unlock even more progress. He's also had a gelding operation since we last saw him.
There's not much between the selection and Marhaba Ghaiyyath on the form they've shown so far and Magellan Cloud makes plenty of appeal at 10/34.33 on the Sportsbook.
18:45 Musselburgh - Back New Image @ 10/3
New Image
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 141321d9-
David O'Meara's New Image had a cracking 2024, winning four times, including a good handicap at the Shergar Cup in August.
A versatile type as regards trip, he won over 5f on his yard debut last season having joined from Ger Lyons and then went on to win over this 7f trip a couple of times, along with that 1m Ascot handicap.
He looks the type who should once again be competing in high-end handicaps this season and this contest looks a decent starting point for him.
While not a hold-up horse as such, New Image does tend to come from a little off the speed and there looks to be plenty of pace on in this line-up, with the likes of Dain Ma Nut In, Oriental Prince and Our Havana all forward-going types.
The race should set up nicely for our selection and I'm hoping he can kick off his 2025 campaign in good style.
Recommended bets
