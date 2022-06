1 - Changingoftheguard (Draw 16) T: Aidan O'Brien J: Wayne Lordan

Failed to get off the mark in three runs as a juvenile but has improved markedly since stepping up in trip this season, his most recent effort when slamming New London by over six lengths in the Chester Vase being a career best. Has a tricky wide draw to overcome but certainly not discounted in first-time cheekpieces.

2 - Desert Crown (12) T: Sir Michael Stoute J: Richard Kingscote

Has been favourite for the race since impressively taking the Dante at York on just his second career start last month, beating Royal Patronage by over three lengths but value for extra. Clearly could be a class above for a trainer who's won this race five times in the past, although is one of the least experienced in the field.

3 - Al Habeeb (14) T: Stan Moore J: John Egan

Once-raced colt wasn't entirely disgraced when finishing fifth to Ottoman Fleet on his debut in a listed contest at Newmarket last month, though that form wouldn't be anywhere near good enough to see him in with a chance here. Appears to be just making up the numbers.

4 - Glory Daze (10) T: Andrew Oliver J: Ronan Whelan

Got off the mark at the fourth time of asking when convincingly taking a Curragh maiden in April. He found some more improvement when second in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown last time, though was well put in his place by Stone Age and has it all to do to turn that form around.

5 - Grand Alliance (17) T: Charlie Fellowes J: Danny Tudhope

Has been steadily progressive, winning a novice contest at Chelmsford and a handicap at Doncaster before finishing second at this track in the Blue Riband Trial, where he met some trouble. Has got to improve again to be a major player and the widest draw of all is another stumbling block.

6 - Hoo Ya Mal (3) T: Andrew Balding J: David Probert

York winner last season has several placed efforts to his name this year, notably when third to Native Trail in the Craven and a distant second to Nations Pride in listed company last time. Obviously has a lot of work to do to turn that form around and looks a tad out of his depth.

7 - Masekela (8) T: Andrew Balding J: Jason Watson

Was beaten only narrowly by Native Trail at last year's July meeting at Newmarket and went on to win a Newbury listed affair on his next start. Finished second to Eydon in a listed race on the Rowley Mile on his return before being withdrawn after proving restless in the stalls prior to the Dante last time. Unlikely to be good enough.

8 - Nahanni (6) T: Charlie Appleby J: Adam Kirby

Represents last year's winning trainer/jockey combination and has crucial experience of the track having completed the hat-trick when taking the Blue Riband Trial here on his most recent start. Likely needs to improve again on that form but is certainly heading in the right direction.

9 - Nations Pride (5) T: Charlie Appleby J: William Buick

Has done absolutely nothing wrong since finishing second on debut at Yarmouth in September, winning all four starts since, the latest when slamming Hoo Ya Mal by seven lengths in a listed race at Newmarket. The choice of William Buick and should be bang there if arriving in the same sort of form as last time.

10 - Piz Badile (7) T: Donnacha O'Brien J: Frankie Dettori

Should probably be coming here unbeaten after suffering interference when second to Duke De Sessa in a Group 3 at Leopardstown in October. Won both starts either side of that, the latest when beating Buckaroo narrowly in the Ballysax (also at Leopardstown) last time. Attracts the services of Frankie Dettori in the saddle and not without a chance.

11 - Royal Patronage (1) T: Charlie & Mark Johnston J: Jason Hart

Won three times as a juvenile, including when beating subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket. Also has experience of this track having won here on debut. Readily put in his place by Desert Crown in the Dante last time, though, and will find it hard to reverse that form.

12 - Sonny Liston (13) T: Charlie Hills J: Tom Marquand

Was an impressive debut winner at Sandown last summer but has found things difficult in listed company on his two starts since. Finished third to Star Of India in the Dee Stakes at Chester last time and will find it hard to land a knockout blow on that form.

13 - Star of India (15) T: Aidan O'Brien J: Seamie Heffernan

Won a Leopardstown maiden as a juvenile and probably needed the run when only fifth to Native Trail on his comeback in the Craven. Showed improved form to land the Dee Stakes at Chester last time and is very much respected for powerful connections.

14 - Stone Age (4) T: Aidan O'Brien J: Ryan Moore

Took a while to get off the mark after several decent placed efforts, finally making the breakthrough by 9 lengths in a Navan maiden in March. Then improved again when running away with the Derby Trial at Leopardstown last time, a performance that saw him promoted to favourite for this race before Desert Crown's Dante effort. Has plenty of experience and that should stand him in good stead in this big field.

15 - Walk of Stars (9) T: Charlie Appleby J: James Doyle

Improving son of Dubawi was winning his second race from just three starts when taking an uncompetitive three-runner affair at Newbury on his return. Went on to finish second in the Derby Trial at Lingfield last time, though he did hang and looked a tricky ride that day, suggesting this track may not be ideal. Taking a watching brief on this one.

16 - Westover (2) T: Ralph Beckett J: Rob Hornby

A Sandown winner on debut last summer, he then went on to finish second on two subsequent juvenile starts. Returned with an improved effort when narrowly taking the Classic Trial at Sandown last time and should be suited by the extra two furlongs here. A lively outsider.

17 - West Wind Blows (11) T: Simon & Ed Crisford J: Jack Mitchell

Unbeaten Teofilo colt who took a Newcastle novice contest in December before finding improvement to impressively win a similar contest at Nottingham on his return. Obviously has plenty of potential but this is a big ask on just his third start.

Verdict

Desert Crown catapulted to favouritism on the back of his impressive Dante win and he could clearly be a cut above. However, he doesn't have a great deal of experience and looks short enough.

At the prices, I'm much more inclined to be with Stone Age, who has experience on his side and was very impressive in taking his prep race for this.

Ballydoyle also hold a strong hand with Changingoftheguard and Star Of India, while the chief Godolphin hope could well be Nations Pride, who is the choice of William Buick.