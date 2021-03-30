Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Master Work - 13:00 Ludlow

Master Work took advantage of a drop in the weights when resuming winning ways at Taunton in December, and he did quite well to get his head in front on that occasion, getting shuffled back in the middle of the race before making good headway at the second-last and quickening up nicely without his rider getting serious with him. He wasn't seen to best effect behind an all-the-way winner at Doncaster last time and still figures on a handy mark.

No. 3 Master Work (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 126

The Bees Knees - 13:30 Ludlow

The Bees Knees was progressive over hurdles earlier in the season, getting off the mark in a novice that worked out well at Newton Abbot in September and following up in grand style on handicap debut at Musselburgh. He then ran a brilliant race to hit the frame in a cracking novice handicap at Cheltenham and filled the same position in a useful event at Kempton when last seen in December. That is also strong form, and he is very much one to be interested in back on a sound surface in what looks a weaker race.

No. 3 The Bees Knees (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Max Kendrick

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 128

Ballymoy - 14:00 Ludlow

Ballymoy was a smart hurdles back in 2018/19 and, while he is yet to reach those heights over fences, it is very hard to argue with his consistency, finishing runner-up four times before deservedly opening his account in this sphere at Catterick earlier this month. Admittedly, that wasn't much of a race and he started the 12/1-on favourite, but it could have sparked some confidence into him, and he remains well handicapped in this sphere based on the pick of his hurdles form.