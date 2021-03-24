Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday 25 March

Apache Creek - 13:45 Ludlow

Apache Creek didn't show much last season, and appeared to have been handed a stiff-looking handicap mark judged by his reappearance run at Newton Abbot in September. He was tighter in the market and showed much improved form to open his account on his next start, though, and was value for extra when following up at Wetherby when last seen in October. He has probably been saved for a spring/summer campaign given all of his best form is on a sound surface and he looks very interesting following a five-month break.

No. 6 Apache Creek (Ire) EXC 2.46 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 111

Somekindofstar - 14:15 Ludlow

Given his background in points, it isn't a surprise that Somekindofstar is proving a much better chaser than hurdler, making it two wins from three starts over fences at Leicester earlier this month. His upturn in form has also coincided with the fitting of blinkers, and he was value for much more than the 10-length winning margin suggests last time having been eased on the run-in. His bold jumping was one of his standout attributes, and the fluency with which he travelled suggests a 10 lb rise won't be enough to stop him following up.

No. 2 Somekindofstar (Ire) EXC 2.74 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 117

El Presente - 15:15 Ludlow

A small but select field for this feature contest and El Presente is fancied to continue his winning sequence since undergoing a wind operation. He has won four of his five starts since July, and proved better than ever when winning the Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton when last seen in November. He has been raised 6 lb for that which puts him on a career-high mark, but he is a horse who goes best on a sound surface, and it is hard to argue with his recent record, so he easily makes the most appeal.