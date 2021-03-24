To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday 25 March

Janika
Timeform bring you three to back at Ludlow on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Ludlow on Thursday...

"...a 10 lb rise won’t be enough to stop him following up..."

Timeform on Somekindofstar

Apache Creek - 13:45 Ludlow

Apache Creek didn't show much last season, and appeared to have been handed a stiff-looking handicap mark judged by his reappearance run at Newton Abbot in September. He was tighter in the market and showed much improved form to open his account on his next start, though, and was value for extra when following up at Wetherby when last seen in October. He has probably been saved for a spring/summer campaign given all of his best form is on a sound surface and he looks very interesting following a five-month break.

Somekindofstar - 14:15 Ludlow

Given his background in points, it isn't a surprise that Somekindofstar is proving a much better chaser than hurdler, making it two wins from three starts over fences at Leicester earlier this month. His upturn in form has also coincided with the fitting of blinkers, and he was value for much more than the 10-length winning margin suggests last time having been eased on the run-in. His bold jumping was one of his standout attributes, and the fluency with which he travelled suggests a 10 lb rise won't be enough to stop him following up.

El Presente - 15:15 Ludlow

A small but select field for this feature contest and El Presente is fancied to continue his winning sequence since undergoing a wind operation. He has won four of his five starts since July, and proved better than ever when winning the Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton when last seen in November. He has been raised 6 lb for that which puts him on a career-high mark, but he is a horse who goes best on a sound surface, and it is hard to argue with his recent record, so he easily makes the most appeal.

Smart Stat

Master Templar - 13:15 Ludlow

20% - Olly Murphy's strike rate with hurdlers running between 2m2f and up to 2m6f

Recommended bets

Apache Creek - 13:45 Ludlow
Somekindofstar - 14:15 Ludlow
El Presente - 15:15 Ludlow

Ludlow 25th Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 March, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Apache Creek
No No Maestro
Arcadian Pearl
Fevertre
Glorious Lady
Wicked Willy
Merry Milan
Aliandy
Dont Ask
Rockhamtom
Monition
Hurricane Dylan
Whatthebutlersaw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludlow 25th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 March, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Somekindofstar
Eragon De Chanay
Rock On Rocco
The Newest One
Do Wanna Know
Rock On Tiger
Delight Of Dubai
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludlow 25th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 25 March, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
El Presente
Checkitout
Capeland
King of Realms
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles