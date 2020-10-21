Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Ajero - 13:25 Ludlow

Ajero is a half-brother to Charbel, a very smart chaser for these connections, and having shaped with promise on both of his starts seven months apart, he rates a good prospect in his own right. His latest start when runner-up on hurdling debut was his first for Kim Bailey, and he left the impression he would sharpen up for that initial experience, and could take some beating here.

No. 3 Ajero (Ire) EXC 2.06 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Wynn House - 14:35 Ludlow

Wynn House showed fairly useful form in bumpers, winning at Uttoxeter in 2018/19, and made a successful hurdling debut at 10 months off at Bangor last month. That was a very promising start, showing good professionalism, always travelling fluently and jumping well in the main. She was in full control when a little untidy at the last and, with improvement forthcoming, she is fancied to defy a penalty.

No. 2 Wynn House EXC 2.32 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow

Monsieur d'Arque deservedly opened his account over fences at Market Rasen in July, and has held his form well since, probably running into one when beaten at Newton Abbot that day. The winner that day is well fancied for a competitive handicap at Cheltenham on Friday, and Monsieur d'Arque is clearly going the right way over fences, so is fancied to resume winning ways.