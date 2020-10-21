- Trainer: Kim Bailey
- Jockey: David Bass
- Age: 5
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ludlow on Thursday...
"...could take some beating here..."
Timeform on Ajero
Ajero is a half-brother to Charbel, a very smart chaser for these connections, and having shaped with promise on both of his starts seven months apart, he rates a good prospect in his own right. His latest start when runner-up on hurdling debut was his first for Kim Bailey, and he left the impression he would sharpen up for that initial experience, and could take some beating here.
Wynn House showed fairly useful form in bumpers, winning at Uttoxeter in 2018/19, and made a successful hurdling debut at 10 months off at Bangor last month. That was a very promising start, showing good professionalism, always travelling fluently and jumping well in the main. She was in full control when a little untidy at the last and, with improvement forthcoming, she is fancied to defy a penalty.
Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow
Monsieur d'Arque deservedly opened his account over fences at Market Rasen in July, and has held his form well since, probably running into one when beaten at Newton Abbot that day. The winner that day is well fancied for a competitive handicap at Cheltenham on Friday, and Monsieur d'Arque is clearly going the right way over fences, so is fancied to resume winning ways.
Smart Stat
Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow
23% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f
Recommended bets
Ajero - 13:25 Ludlow
Wynn House - 14:35 Ludlow
Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Ludl 22nd Oct (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 22 October, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ajero
|Grey Spirit
|Whitlock
|Mayne
|African Dance
|Mandalayan
|Guildhall
|San Agustin
|Jaunty Viking
|Jovial Spirit
|On The Platform
|Clondaw Tonic
|Champagne Power
|Jenny Ren
Ludl 22nd Oct (2m5f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 22 October, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wynn House
|Champagne Lilly
|Grannys Secret
|Crystal Gazing
|Howdilyoudo
|Something Rosie
|Tinctoria
Ludl 22nd Oct (2m Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 22 October, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Monsieur Darque
|Goa Lil
|Eritage
|Golden Taipan
|Onthefrontfoot
|Tricky Customer
|Indietir