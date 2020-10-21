Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out three bets from Ludlow on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ludlow on Thursday...

"...could take some beating here..."

Timeform on Ajero

Ajero - 13:25 Ludlow

Ajero is a half-brother to Charbel, a very smart chaser for these connections, and having shaped with promise on both of his starts seven months apart, he rates a good prospect in his own right. His latest start when runner-up on hurdling debut was his first for Kim Bailey, and he left the impression he would sharpen up for that initial experience, and could take some beating here.

Wynn House - 14:35 Ludlow

Wynn House showed fairly useful form in bumpers, winning at Uttoxeter in 2018/19, and made a successful hurdling debut at 10 months off at Bangor last month. That was a very promising start, showing good professionalism, always travelling fluently and jumping well in the main. She was in full control when a little untidy at the last and, with improvement forthcoming, she is fancied to defy a penalty.

Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow

Monsieur d'Arque deservedly opened his account over fences at Market Rasen in July, and has held his form well since, probably running into one when beaten at Newton Abbot that day. The winner that day is well fancied for a competitive handicap at Cheltenham on Friday, and Monsieur d'Arque is clearly going the right way over fences, so is fancied to resume winning ways.

Smart Stat

Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow

23% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Recommended bets

Ajero - 13:25 Ludlow
Wynn House - 14:35 Ludlow
Monsieur d'Arque - 15:10 Ludlow

Thursday 22 October, 1.25pm

Thursday 22 October, 2.35pm

Thursday 22 October, 3.10pm

