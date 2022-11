NAP

Sea The Clouds - 15:45 Ludlow

Sea The Clouds wasn't an expensive purchase but is a half-brother to useful hurdler My Mate Mozzie and he built on some promise in bumpers when making a winning debut over hurdles at Newton Abbot in September. He ran at least as well when runner-up under a penalty at Hereford last time, bumping into a rival who was completing a hat-trick and he looks fairly treated now entering handicaps. He also has a conditional taking 10 lb off booked who looked quite tidy when winning on a horse from this yard last week and he looks the one to beat here with further improvement on the cards.

No. 1 Sea The Clouds (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Will Featherstone

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST

Born At Midnight - 13:35 Ludlow

Born At Midnight was in control when falling at the second-last over this course and distance on his final start last season and he made amends in no uncertain terms when opening his account on return at Taunton 11 days ago. He was very easy to back that day but he travelled strongly and impressed with his jumping in the straight, easily putting the race to bed and leaving the impression there may be even more to come. A subsequent 5 lb rise looks more than fair and he appears to have been found an excellent opportunity to follow up.