To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Ludlow Racing Tips: Dublin Four NAP material

Ludlow
There are some exciting sorts on show at Ludlow on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Wednesday.

"...this likeable seven-year-old and he remains of plenty interest from just a 5lb higher mark..."

NAP

Dublin Four - 14:15 Ludlow

Dublin Four managed to win over hurdles and fences for Graeme McPherson, but he surpassed the form he achieved for that yard when making a winning start for Fergal O'Brien in a handicap chase at Newbury last month.

That was a useful handicap and he did well to pick up the long time leader on the run-in, and the fact that Dublin Four produced a clear career best over a trip short of his optimum gives plenty of encouragement of what more is to come. The return to 3m is sure to suit this likeable seven-year-old and he remains of plenty interest from just a 5lb higher mark.

NEXT BEST

Scene Not Herd - 12:45 Ludlow

This looks like a match between Scene Not Herd and Minella Trump with the other two rivals well out of the weights and preference is for the former, who has made a faultless start over fences.

An ex Irish pointer, it is no surprise that he has quickly developed into a much better chaser than hurdler, jumping very well for a debutant when winning at Hereford in November and again impressing with the manner of his victory at Newcastle three weeks ago. He was well in command that day, so a 10lb rise in the weights should be manageable, and he can prove too strong for the prolific Minella Trump.

EACH WAY

Lady of The Night - 13:15 Ludlow

This looks a strong mares' novices' hurdle and it could be worth chancing Lady of The Night at the prices. She didn't achieve much in three starts over hurdles last season, but looked an improved model on her recent return to action, opening her account in good style at Fontwell two weeks ago following another breathing operation. She has to carry a penalty now up against some other promising types, but you wouldn't be surprised if she had even more to offer.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dublin Four @ 3.02/1 in the 14:15 Ludlow
Next Best - Back Scene Not Herd @ 2.01/1 in the 12:45 Ludlow
Each Way - Back Lady of The Night @ 6.05/1 in the 13:15 Ludlow

Ludlow 22nd Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 December, 12.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Minella Trump
Scene Not Herd
Silver Star
Family Pot
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludlow 22nd Dec (2m5f Mares Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nextdoortoalice
Lady Of The Night
Miss Fairfax
Kimmins
Malaita
Royal Practitioner
Runwiththetide
Sabrina
Get The Game
Time For Bell
Black Sam Melody
Jaunty Freyja
Holly Hartingo
Flying Nun
Celestial Light
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludlow 22nd Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 December, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dublin Four
The Newest One
Smarty Wild
Head To The Stars
Didero Vallis
Premier Dtroice
Volcano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips