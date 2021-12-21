- Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
- Jockey: Kielan Woods
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 129
Ludlow Racing Tips: Dublin Four NAP material
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Wednesday.
"...this likeable seven-year-old and he remains of plenty interest from just a 5lb higher mark..."
NAP
Dublin Four managed to win over hurdles and fences for Graeme McPherson, but he surpassed the form he achieved for that yard when making a winning start for Fergal O'Brien in a handicap chase at Newbury last month.
That was a useful handicap and he did well to pick up the long time leader on the run-in, and the fact that Dublin Four produced a clear career best over a trip short of his optimum gives plenty of encouragement of what more is to come. The return to 3m is sure to suit this likeable seven-year-old and he remains of plenty interest from just a 5lb higher mark.
NEXT BEST
This looks like a match between Scene Not Herd and Minella Trump with the other two rivals well out of the weights and preference is for the former, who has made a faultless start over fences.
An ex Irish pointer, it is no surprise that he has quickly developed into a much better chaser than hurdler, jumping very well for a debutant when winning at Hereford in November and again impressing with the manner of his victory at Newcastle three weeks ago. He was well in command that day, so a 10lb rise in the weights should be manageable, and he can prove too strong for the prolific Minella Trump.
EACH WAY
Lady of The Night - 13:15 Ludlow
This looks a strong mares' novices' hurdle and it could be worth chancing Lady of The Night at the prices. She didn't achieve much in three starts over hurdles last season, but looked an improved model on her recent return to action, opening her account in good style at Fontwell two weeks ago following another breathing operation. She has to carry a penalty now up against some other promising types, but you wouldn't be surprised if she had even more to offer.
