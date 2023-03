NAP

Concetto - 16:10 Ludlow

Concetto went close in points and has proved a totally different proposition since sent chasing after just three starts over hurdles, producing a dominant performance when making a winning start in this sphere on handicap debut at Huntingdon last month.

He improved further when defying a 7 lb rise in the weights at Musselburgh last time, having no problem with the step up to three miles, always travelling fluently and sent for home some way out, looking in control when making a slight mistake four out. Concetto jumped well otherwise and he is open to further progress as a chaser, so he is a strong fancy to complete a hat-trick following another 9 lb rise in the weights.

No. 4 Concetto (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST

Duke of Moravia - 17:20 Ludlow

Duke of Moravia was placed in points and showed ability when third to a useful sort on his Rules debut in a maiden hurdle over two miles at Hereford in November and seemingly wasn't suited by more testing conditions when hitting the frame on his next start at Bangor.

He again failed to progress under similar conditions on his handicap debut at Warwick last time, outpaced when the tempo quickened three out and plodded into third place in the closing stages. This stiffer test ought to suit him well, while the return to a sounder surface should also help, so he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark.