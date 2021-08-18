Lowther Stakes preview: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Lowther Stakes

13:50 York, Thursday

Live on ITV

1. Sandrine (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Unbeaten in three starts, notably the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Group 2 at Newmarket, winning both in good style. She is Timeform's joint highest-rated juvenile filly and sets the standard.

2. Desert Dreamer (Stuart Williams/ Oisin Murphy)

Bounced back from her Queen Mary flop when runner-up in a Newmarket listed race. She then split Sandrine and Hello You when runner-up in a Group 2 at Newmarket and again had to settle for second when caught on the line by Zain Claudette in a Group 3 at Ascot. Entitled to respect.

3. Dreams of Thuder (Robert Cowell/ Barry McHugh)

Cost 265,000 gns at the breeze-ups but has achieved just fair form in three starts over five furlongs. Has a mountain to climb in this company.

4. Hello You (David Loughnane/ Rossa Ryan)

Created an excellent impression when winning on debut at Wolverhampton. Built on that promise when placed in the Albany at Royal Ascot and in a Group 2 at Newmarket, and is entitled to respect on her first start for this yard. Fitted with a hood for the first time.

5. Illustrating (Karl Burke/ Danny Tudhope)

Impressive when landing a gamble on debut at Catterick and ran to a similar level when seventh in the Queen Mary. Took a big step forward when successful at Goodwood and there is more to come over this extra furlong.

6. Misty Air (Keith Dalgleish/ Callum Rodriguez)

Very green behind Illustrating on debut but improved her rating plenty in the Queen Mary and in a Tipperary listed race. Made to work quite hard to land odds of 1/8 at Hamilton since, however.

7. Nazanin (Archie Watson/ Hollie Doyle)

Landed a gamble on debut at Newbury over this trip and advanced her form when fourth behind Zain Claudette and Desert Dreamer in the Princess Margaret. Could have more to offer after only two runs.

8. Nymphadora (Andrew Balding/ Jason Watson)

Improved a chunk to win a five-furlong listed race here in May but was some way below that form in the Queen Mary and the Molecomb Stakes. Needs the return to the Knavesmire and the longer trip to spark a revival.

9. Outside World (Mark Johnston/ Frankie Dettori)

Has made a promising start, just failing on debut before making all in good style in a C&D novice event last month. Her classy dam opened her account in this race in 2007 and she is of interest at big odds.

10. Vertiginous (Brian Meehan/ William Buick)

Well backed but proved green when second on debut at Bath. Left that form well behind when fifth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot but failed to land the odds at Kempton since.

11. Zain Claudette (Ismail Mohammed/ Ray Dawson)

Built on a promising debut to win a six-furlong Newmarket maiden and took a big step forward when following up in a Group 3 at Ascot, nailing Desert Dreamer in the final stride. More to come.