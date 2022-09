NAP: Kemboy has obvious claims

Kemboy - 16:40 Listowel

Kemboy receives 6 lb from stablemate Easy Game and is the clear form pick on these terms, a four-time Grade 1 winner who showed he retains most of his ability with a couple of good efforts at the top level last season.

It was only in April that Kemboy finished fourth in the Punchestown Gold Cup, passing the post around 15 lengths behind Allaho and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having stumbled badly two out.

That might have cost him second, but it was a top-class effort, either way, and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread if reproducing that form after four months off.

No. 2 Kemboy (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: No holes in Nikini

Nikini - 14:40 Listowel

Nikini was a fairly useful performer in bumpers and there was plenty to like about her hurdling debut at Kilbeggan last month, justifying short odds with the minimum of fuss.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be shaken up from there to assert, ultimately winning by three and a quarter lengths in comfortable fashion.

That form puts her right in the mix here and she is very much the type to go on improving Willie Mullins, who won this race 12 months ago with the useful French Made.

No. 5 Nikini (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Royal Eagle can fly to victory

Royal Eagle - 15:10 Listowel

Royal Eagle has won her last two starts in good style, first winning a novice hurdle at the Galway Festival in July and then showing improved form on the Flat to win a handicap at Tramore last month.

She clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her over hurdles given that this will be just her fourth start in this sphere.

An opening mark of 106 looks potentially very lenient and Royal Eagle is worth backing to complete her hat-trick for Gordon Elliott, who saddled three winners at Navan on Saturday.