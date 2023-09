A Listowel NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Listowel NAP - 14:45 - Back Bialystok

No. 1 Bialystok (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 1.85 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Bialystok looked a smart prospect when winning a valuable handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April and it was another good run when he finished seventh (beaten five and a half lengths) from a 9 lb higher mark in the Galway Hurdle last time.

Back in novice company today, the battle-hardened Bialystok sets a good standard in this line-up and it looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front for Willie Mullins, who is seeking a fourth success in this race since 2015.

Listowel Next Best - 15:15 - Back Foxfire Glow

No. 6 Foxfire Glow (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 121

Foxfire Glow has won his last two starts in comfortable fashion, first getting off the mark in a maiden hurdle at Downpatrick in July and then progressing further to defy a penalty in a novice event at Tramore a few weeks ago.

This will be tougher now tackling a handicap for the first time, but the low mileage Foxfire Glow probably hasn't reached his ceiling yet and an opening mark of 121 might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

Listowel Each-Way - 16:25 - Back Salvador Ziggy

No. 3 Salvador Ziggy (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 150

Salvador Ziggy has taken really well to chasing and looked a high-class prospect when making it three from three in a novice event at Killarney last month, readily dismissing his sole rival as he drew clear to win by 13 lengths.

Gordon Elliott saddles seven runners in the latest edition of this valuable handicap, but the booking of Jack Kennedy suggests Salvador Ziggy is the stable's number one contender and it's to easy to see why, an improving sort who could have bigger and better things in his sights if managing to defy a mark of 150 on handicap debut.