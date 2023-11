A Lingfield NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 15:11 - Back Willem Twee

No. 6 (6) Willem Twee SBK 11/2 EXC 6 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

A listed sprint with a competitive look to it, but it was very hard not to be impressed by the manner of Willem Twee's win in a handicap at Kempton earlier this month and he can take this step up in class in his stride.

His record on all-weather is a positive one on the whole and he sluiced through the field to beat a couple of useful, reliable types who have since run well in defeat when recording his latest success.

That performance suggests he is much better than a handicapper and, provided he gets the breaks, he can go very close for a jockey and trainer combination operating at a 44% strike rate this year.

Lingfield Next Best - 14:01 - Back Greatgadian

Greatgadian has recorded four of his five career wins on the all-weather and he improved on his recent efforts when resuming winning ways over a mile at Newcastle last month.

That was his first start for eight weeks and he appreciated the slight drop in grade, though he was deserving of extra credit given he came from the rear of the field in a race which wasn't run at a strong pace.

The step back up in trip shouldn't be a problem round this sharper track and he remains well treated on the pick of his efforts following a 5 lb rise. The booking of Oisin Murphy also catches the eye.