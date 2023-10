A Lingfield NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 12:30 - Back Waleyfa

No. 4 (2) Waleyfa SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 61

This doesn't look a strong handicap and it can provide Waleyfa with an excellent opportunity to resume winning ways.

She won three times on the all-weather earlier in the year and turned in her best effort since returned to an artificial surface when beaten a neck in second at Wolverhampton 11 days ago. As expected, she had come on plenty for her recent return to action, and she looks a good bet to go one place better as a past course-and-distance winner.

Back Waleyfa @ 9/43.25 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 13:30 - Back Royal Tapestry

No. 2 (1) Royal Tapestry SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

Royal Tapestry has a useful pedigree, bred to be a fair bit better than an opening mark of 67, and there is a feeling he will be seen to much better effect now making his handicap debut.

He showed a fair bit to work on when finishing midfield on his debut at Kempton in August, leaving the impression that he would come on a fair bit for the run, but he failed to build on that promise next time.

There wasn't much wrong with his latest start at Epsom where he wasn't knocked about, and he remains with potential, especially now moving up to a mile.

Back Royal Tapestry @ 7/24.40 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Each Way - 14:38 - Back Dirtyoldtown

No. 5 (4) Dirtyoldtown (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Dylan Cunha

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 77

Dirtyoldtown lost his way for Grant Tuer, but he was well supported in the overnight markets ahead of his debut for this yard last month, and ran his best race for a while despite leaving the impression he would come on for the run.

He has joined a yard that are quickly making a name for themselves at improving new recruits and, interestingly, blinkers go back on now. Dirtyoldtown is potentially very well treated on the pick of his effort and may be worth chancing once more in an open sprint handicap.