Lingfield NAP - 18:20 - Back Topo Chico

No. 2 (2) Topo Chico (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.87 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

Topo Chico was all of the rage in the betting on her debut for David Loughnane and produced a career-best effort to make a winning start for the yard at Windsor eight days ago, picking up from the rear in really promising fashion given how lightly raced as a sprinter and on turf she is.

That was an impressive performance, so it is no surprise to see connections turn her out under a penalty, and she will be hard to beat if turning up in a similar vein of form.

Lingfield Next Best - 18:50 - Back Cajetan

No. 2 (1) Cajetan SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Cajetan showed ability amidst greenness on his debut at Salisbury last month and that form is working out well.

Like many from this yard, he showed much improved form with that experience under his belt, beaten only a nose at the same course last time. There should be even more to come from him now and he sets a high standard on form.