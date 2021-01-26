Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Ruby Red Empress - 12:40 Lingfield

Ruby Red Empress showed ability for Amanda Perrett last year and made a very encouraging start for new connections over this course and distance earlier this month, likely to have gone close to winning with a clearer run. Ruby Red Empress travelled better than most on that occasion, but was short of room on the home turn and again found trouble a furlong from home. Voi finished in front of her that day, but Ruby Red Empress shaped as though ahead of her mark, and is expected to go close.

No. 3 (5) Ruby Red Empress (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.35 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 61

Invincible Larne - 14:25 Lingfield

A tightly-knit sprint handicap where preference is for Invincible Larne, who has been in top form this winter. He resumed winning ways over this trip at Chelmsford in November, landing some nice bets and always looking in control, and has found only one to good on his last two starts. He was only headed on the line by a thriving sort who came from further back over course and distance last time and Invincible Larne still appears to be getting better, so has plenty to recommend him.

No. 3 (5) Invincible Larne (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Mick Quinn

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

Shamshon - 15:35 Lingfield

Shamshon returned to form to take advantage of a career-low mark earlier this month when a good winner over this course and distance. He travelled well on that occasion, and wasn't bothered by being pushed wide on the home turn, showing a good turn of foot in the final 100 yards to power away from his rivals. Shamshon hasn't been disgraced in two starts since, beaten only by a progressive, well-handicapped sort who has since won again last time, and is a big player from the same mark.