- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Jack Mitchell
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 61
Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Linfield on Wednesday...
"...shaped as though ahead of her mark..."
Timeform on Ruby Red Empress
Ruby Red Empress - 12:40 Lingfield
Ruby Red Empress showed ability for Amanda Perrett last year and made a very encouraging start for new connections over this course and distance earlier this month, likely to have gone close to winning with a clearer run. Ruby Red Empress travelled better than most on that occasion, but was short of room on the home turn and again found trouble a furlong from home. Voi finished in front of her that day, but Ruby Red Empress shaped as though ahead of her mark, and is expected to go close.
Invincible Larne - 14:25 Lingfield
A tightly-knit sprint handicap where preference is for Invincible Larne, who has been in top form this winter. He resumed winning ways over this trip at Chelmsford in November, landing some nice bets and always looking in control, and has found only one to good on his last two starts. He was only headed on the line by a thriving sort who came from further back over course and distance last time and Invincible Larne still appears to be getting better, so has plenty to recommend him.
Shamshon returned to form to take advantage of a career-low mark earlier this month when a good winner over this course and distance. He travelled well on that occasion, and wasn't bothered by being pushed wide on the home turn, showing a good turn of foot in the final 100 yards to power away from his rivals. Shamshon hasn't been disgraced in two starts since, beaten only by a progressive, well-handicapped sort who has since won again last time, and is a big player from the same mark.
Smart Stat
Ruby Red Empress - 12:40 Lingfield
£10.87 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Ruby Red Empress - 12:40 Lingfield
Invincible Larne - 14:25 Lingfield
Shamshon - 15:35 Lingfield
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.