Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Tipperary Jack - 12:55 Lingfield

Tipperary Jack made a good impression at Kempton last time, having to be dropped out from the outside draw but finishing with a flourish, keeping on well to get within a length of the winner. He looked a winner in waiting given how close he got on that occasion, and with his mark appealing as a good one, he is high on the shortlist.

No. 5 (9) Tipperary Jack (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: John Best

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 77

Millie's Angel - 13:25 Lingfield

Millie's Angel made an encouraging start to life when third on debut at Chelmsford last month, and she was arguably unlucky not to open her account at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton recently, unfortunate to bump into an impressive prospect. She is entitled to do better still and this could prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.

No. 1 (2) Millie's Angel (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Hasty Soldier - 15:25 Lingfield

Hasty Soldier was given a considerate introduction to racing at Windsor in July, not unduly punished as he stayed on for fifth, and he built on the promise of that effort over this course and distance last time, travelling notably well but just one paced in the straight. That form has a solid look to it, and with improvement anticipated following wind surgery, he is expected to be bang there.