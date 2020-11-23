- Trainer: John Best
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Tuesday...
"...this could prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark."
Timeform on Millie's Angel
Tipperary Jack - 12:55 Lingfield
Tipperary Jack made a good impression at Kempton last time, having to be dropped out from the outside draw but finishing with a flourish, keeping on well to get within a length of the winner. He looked a winner in waiting given how close he got on that occasion, and with his mark appealing as a good one, he is high on the shortlist.
Millie's Angel - 13:25 Lingfield
Millie's Angel made an encouraging start to life when third on debut at Chelmsford last month, and she was arguably unlucky not to open her account at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton recently, unfortunate to bump into an impressive prospect. She is entitled to do better still and this could prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.
Hasty Soldier - 15:25 Lingfield
Hasty Soldier was given a considerate introduction to racing at Windsor in July, not unduly punished as he stayed on for fifth, and he built on the promise of that effort over this course and distance last time, travelling notably well but just one paced in the straight. That form has a solid look to it, and with improvement anticipated following wind surgery, he is expected to be bang there.
Smart Stats
HASTY SAILOR - 15:25 Lingfield
28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK
35% Ryan Moore's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Tipperary Jack - 12:55 Lingfield
Millie's Angel - 13:25 Lingfield
Hasty Soldier - 15:25 Lingfield
Ling 24th Nov (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tipperary Jack
|Lequinto
|Molivaliente
|Little Brown Trout
|Radetsky
|Nirodha
|Mr Tyrrell
|Markazi
|Airshow
|Unforgiving Minute
Ling 24th Nov (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Patsy Fagan
|Millies Angel
|Jaffathegaffa
|Obtuse
|Jennivere
|Split Elevens
|Performante
|Nortonthorpe Boy
|Wish May Luck
Ling 24th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 24 November, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hasty Sailor
|Licit
|Tawtheef
|Rainbird
|Ivaquestion
|Pledge Of Peace
|Lep
|Rafiot
|Bravo Faisal
|Bruyere
|Hi There Silver