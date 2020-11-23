To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Tuesday...

"...this could prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark."

Timeform on Millie's Angel

Tipperary Jack - 12:55 Lingfield

Tipperary Jack made a good impression at Kempton last time, having to be dropped out from the outside draw but finishing with a flourish, keeping on well to get within a length of the winner. He looked a winner in waiting given how close he got on that occasion, and with his mark appealing as a good one, he is high on the shortlist.

Millie's Angel - 13:25 Lingfield

Millie's Angel made an encouraging start to life when third on debut at Chelmsford last month, and she was arguably unlucky not to open her account at the second time of asking at Wolverhampton recently, unfortunate to bump into an impressive prospect. She is entitled to do better still and this could prove a good opportunity for her to get off the mark.

Hasty Soldier - 15:25 Lingfield

Hasty Soldier was given a considerate introduction to racing at Windsor in July, not unduly punished as he stayed on for fifth, and he built on the promise of that effort over this course and distance last time, travelling notably well but just one paced in the straight. That form has a solid look to it, and with improvement anticipated following wind surgery, he is expected to be bang there.

HASTY SAILOR - 15:25 Lingfield
28% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK
35% Ryan Moore's strike rate on favourites

