Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Tuesday.
NAP
Trouser The Cash - 14:35 Lingfield
Trouser The Cash progressed well towards the end of last season and she has also been in good heart this term. She raised her game another notch when successful at Yarmouth last month, impressing with how smoothly she travelled before readily asserting, and she still looks well handicapped after a 4 lb rise in the weights. She has a likeable profile and is going the right way.
NEXT BEST
Danni California - 13:30 Lingfield
This is not a strong event and it is worth siding with Danni California, whose second in handicap company at Newmarket last month looks like a good piece of form in the context of this race. She wasn't in the same form when only fifth in a stronger event at the same venue last month, but she has been found a nice opportunity here.
EACH-WAY
Starry Eyes is on a losing run that stretches back to 2018 but she has plummeted in the weights and is up to defying her current mark. Starry Eyes needed the run on her return from a break at Windsor last month but she built on that as anticipated when fourth at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. She looked set to play a big part in the finish there after making good headway a couple of furlongs out, but she was unable to sustain her challenge after racing keenly. She is clearly on a competitive mark.
