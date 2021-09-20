To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horses running at Lingfield
Lingfield stages racing on Tuesday afternoon

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Tuesday.

NAP

Trouser The Cash - 14:35 Lingfield

Trouser The Cash progressed well towards the end of last season and she has also been in good heart this term. She raised her game another notch when successful at Yarmouth last month, impressing with how smoothly she travelled before readily asserting, and she still looks well handicapped after a 4 lb rise in the weights. She has a likeable profile and is going the right way.

NEXT BEST

Danni California - 13:30 Lingfield

This is not a strong event and it is worth siding with Danni California, whose second in handicap company at Newmarket last month looks like a good piece of form in the context of this race. She wasn't in the same form when only fifth in a stronger event at the same venue last month, but she has been found a nice opportunity here.

EACH-WAY

Starry Eyes - 13:00 Lingfield

Starry Eyes is on a losing run that stretches back to 2018 but she has plummeted in the weights and is up to defying her current mark. Starry Eyes needed the run on her return from a break at Windsor last month but she built on that as anticipated when fourth at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. She looked set to play a big part in the finish there after making good headway a couple of furlongs out, but she was unable to sustain her challenge after racing keenly. She is clearly on a competitive mark.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Trouser The Cash @ 3.814/5 in the 14:35 at Lingfield
Next Best - Back Danni California @ 3.55/2 in the 13:30 at Lingfield
Each-Way - Back Starry Eyes @ 6.05/1 in the 13:00 at Lingfield

Lingfield 21st Sep (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 September, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miquelon
Discomatic
Mumtaaz
Starry Eyes
Ford Madox Brown
Sayifyouwill
Delicate Kiss
Prince Rock
Shackleton Hero
Wonder Ajaya
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 21st Sep (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 September, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wonder Elmossman
Halcyon Spirit
Danni California
Drag Race
Breakfastatiffanys
Think Trigger
Moel Arthur
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 21st Sep (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 September, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Storm Melody
Trouser The Cash
Excelinthejungle
Sir Hector
Lothian
Clownsman
Ocean Eyes
Kaths Lustre
Thegreyvtrain
Santorini Sal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips